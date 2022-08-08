ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Levitt AMP Music Brings Blues to One West State Street

Underneath the painted fixtures and the mid-century lighting, three Jazz groups performed for the Levitt AMP Trenton Concert Series at One West State Street. The first was Big Mike Blues Band, performing old blues with quick rhythm and a raspy sound. “It’s got guitar, bass, drums, harmonica, it’s blues. You gotta look it up. I can’t describe it. Other than it’s blues,” said Richard McPherson, the guitarist in the band.
TRENTON, NJ
UPI News

N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area. Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

First Friday Celebrates Trenton Artists and Traditions

Before the rain showers blanketed Trenton, ending the drought and breaking the heat, this month’s First Friday included a flurry of events across the city, ranging from an abstract art exhibit to a block party that spread throughout downtown. Jonathan Conner (LANK), the public projects manager at Artworks, said...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Entertainment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ConsumerAffairs

Shopaax.com recalls Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP

Shopaax.com of Newark, Del., is recalling all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP. The product, which is promoted and sold as a treatment for sexual enhancement, contains sildenafil, which is not declared on the label. The recalled product -- which comes in a golden box and contains 12 sachets...
NEWARK, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Clarke
Person
Moses Sumney
ijustwanttoeat.com

Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia

We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Date Set for River Fest 2022 at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ

River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah. Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot In Brewerytown Were Targeted Due To Instagram Post: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell CBS3 three women shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section early Sunday morning were targeted over the creation of an Instagram post. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot nine times. She was hit three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand. A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks. All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
phl17.com

Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecoaster.net

Neptune Man Charged in Murder

A Neptune man has been charged with murder as a result of a stabbing incident that took place Sun., Aug. 7 in a residential area in the township, said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy