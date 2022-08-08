Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
trentondaily.com
Levitt AMP Music Brings Blues to One West State Street
Underneath the painted fixtures and the mid-century lighting, three Jazz groups performed for the Levitt AMP Trenton Concert Series at One West State Street. The first was Big Mike Blues Band, performing old blues with quick rhythm and a raspy sound. “It’s got guitar, bass, drums, harmonica, it’s blues. You gotta look it up. I can’t describe it. Other than it’s blues,” said Richard McPherson, the guitarist in the band.
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area. Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
trentondaily.com
First Friday Celebrates Trenton Artists and Traditions
Before the rain showers blanketed Trenton, ending the drought and breaking the heat, this month’s First Friday included a flurry of events across the city, ranging from an abstract art exhibit to a block party that spread throughout downtown. Jonathan Conner (LANK), the public projects manager at Artworks, said...
Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ
One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
ConsumerAffairs
Shopaax.com recalls Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP
Shopaax.com of Newark, Del., is recalling all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP. The product, which is promoted and sold as a treatment for sexual enhancement, contains sildenafil, which is not declared on the label. The recalled product -- which comes in a golden box and contains 12 sachets...
Radio Personality Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media Partners, a Jenkintown-based sports...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia
We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5
Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
Family wants answers after man killed while attending friend's funeral in Philadelphia
Diniar Camp was shot and killed while attending a funeral for his friend Joelill Foy -- the founding member of the singing group Brotherly Love.
Date Set for River Fest 2022 at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ
River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah. Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
3 Women Shot In Brewerytown Were Targeted Due To Instagram Post: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell CBS3 three women shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section early Sunday morning were targeted over the creation of an Instagram post. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot nine times. She was hit three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand. A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks. All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Camden and Somerset Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Camden County: Quick Food Mart, located at...
Atlantic City Iconic Civil Rights Building Will Temporarily Close
Multiple members of the Atlantic City government have reported to us that Atlantic City’s All Wars Memorial Building will be closing until further notice. The City Hall employees only agreed to speak with us anonymously, concerned about potential political retaliation from Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. The HVAC system...
phl17.com
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
thecoaster.net
Neptune Man Charged in Murder
A Neptune man has been charged with murder as a result of a stabbing incident that took place Sun., Aug. 7 in a residential area in the township, said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a...
Raising Cane's opens new location near Temple University, with more on the way
Calling all "Caniacs!" A new Raising Cane's opens near Temple University's North Philly campus on Tuesday.
