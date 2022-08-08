Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Educators gather for first Maine Educator Summit
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Teachers and other education professionals were in Augusta on Tuesday for a new two-day event. Over 400 educators from across the state gathered at the Augusta Civic Center for the first Maine Educator Summit. The event was hosted by the Maine Department of Education with a...
wabi.tv
Bangor non-profit holds workshop focused on intersection of domestic violence and HIV/AIDS
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partners for Peace, a non-profit domestic violence resource center in Bangor, finished up a two-day workshop on Wednesday focused on the intersection of domestic violence and HIV and AIDS. The workshop hosted trainers from the National Network To End Domestic Violence who offered training on what...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
wabi.tv
Hometown Health Center unveils plans for Palmyra facility
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Hometown Health Center unveiled plans for a new facility in Palmyra Tuesday morning. The new center will house a number of things including medical services, a fitness area as well as a food pantry. When designing the new space located next to Tractor Supply on Fletcher...
WMTW
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
wabi.tv
Northern Light team built specialized medical table when theirs was backordered
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mehta table is a specialized medical table used to treat infantile scoliosis through a series of casts that de-rotate and straighten the spine. When a new table for Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center went on backorder with no indication when delivery might be, Dr. William Bassett and the pediatric orthopedic team decided to build their own.
wabi.tv
Longtime Bangor Band conductor retiring
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a night of finales for the Bangor Band Tuesday. Not only was it the band’s final performance this summer season, it also marked the final show for conductor Curvin “Chip” Farnham. Farnham was celebrated before the show for his 10 years...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.
wabi.tv
Maine political candidates visit farms across the state
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to better understand what Maine agricultural workers contend with, political candidates from both sides of the aisle and all across the state took a bus tour of farms on Tuesday. “We are hoping to introduce legislators to real farms in Maine and help...
wabi.tv
Starbucks is back open!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Starbucks fans in the area can rejoice!. The Bangor location on Bangor Mall Blvd is back open for business. They closed at the beginning of June for a remodel of their store. The original plan was to open back up August first but after a few complications...
wabi.tv
Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time. One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound. Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan...
wabi.tv
Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph taking same position at Southwestern University
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine athletic director Ken Ralph is moving on. Ralph has been named AD at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, effective Sept. 15. He’ll stay on with Maine through Aug. 31. Southwestern competes in the Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. “When you’re in a Division...
wabi.tv
11-year-old asks for backpack donations instead of birthday presents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How many 11-year-olds do you know asks for donations instead of presents for their birthday?. For the last five years, Ava has been collecting backpacks for Penquis’ “We’ve Got Your Back” drive where she continues to pass each goal she sets for the amount of bags donated. And this year despite rising costs, she did just that.
foxbangor.com
Hannaford employees gift co-worker a new bike
BANGOR--A Veazie man has a brand new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney pedals to the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor each week where he works part time. Last month when Mooney finished his shift, he went outside to hop on his bike and discovered it missing, even though he had used a bike lock.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
