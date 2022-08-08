Read full article on original website
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
okcfox.com
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
publicradiotulsa.org
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
KOCO
KOCO Chronicle: State of Our Schools superintendent roundtable
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new school year is here, and tens of thousands of Oklahoma children are starting a new semester. Behind the scenes, administrators have many questions and concerns. A group of superintendents from across Oklahoma joined KOCO 5 to have a raw, unfiltered discussion about the biggest challenges school leaders say they’re facing.
KOCO
Back-to-School Forecast: Hot and humid as students return to class Wednesday
Some districts in Oklahoma head back to school Wednesday, with many others starting classes Thursday. As parents and guardians prepare to send their children back to school, KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder looks at what you can expect. He said Wednesday is hot and humid. Open the video player above...
kswo.com
Free School Meal Program Ends
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
KOCO
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
KOCO
Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise; one program looks to help
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domestic violence in Oklahoma continues to rise but one program is looking to help. Over the weekend, a father took the lives of his three children before taking his own life. KOCO 5 learned more about a program for women who may be seeking help from an abusive partner.
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
KOCO
Oklahoma volunteers head to Kentucky to help those impacted by flooding
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are heading to Kentucky to help those impacted by severe flooding. Deadly flooding and severe weather swept through the area. "So, we've got about 430 trained red cross disaster workers on the ground in eastern Kentucky right now," said Matt Trotter, American Red Cross.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
KOCO
KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. debuts on Aug. 15
OKLAHOMA CITY — You will soon be able to watch KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. On Aug. 15, KOCO 5 will launch a new hourlong weekday newscast that will be co-anchored by Abigail Ogle and Zach Rael with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m....
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
61 Oklahoma lawmakers call for hearing in Glossip case
Dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers say they support an evidentiary hearing in the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate, who has proclaimed his innocence for decades.
