Oklahoma State

KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

KOCO Chronicle: State of Our Schools superintendent roundtable

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new school year is here, and tens of thousands of Oklahoma children are starting a new semester. Behind the scenes, administrators have many questions and concerns. A group of superintendents from across Oklahoma joined KOCO 5 to have a raw, unfiltered discussion about the biggest challenges school leaders say they’re facing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
KOCO

KOCO

Z94

fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
OKLAHOMA STATE

