Celebrities React to Olivia Newton-John’s Death

Hollywood is mourning the death of actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Her "Grease" co-stars were among those to speak out. John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko opposite Olivia's character Sandy, wrote on Instagram, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Stockard Channing, known for her role as Pink Lady Betty Rizzo, told People, "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her." She added, "I will miss her enormously."

Edith “Didi” Conn, aka Frenchy in the movie, revealed to “Good Morning America” that she spoke with Newton-John a few weeks ago. "She told me that she wasn't walking anymore and she had full-time care, but her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me they were just so hopelessly devoted." Conn said she would remember her friend as “love and light,” just the way she signed her emails and letters. The star added, "I think I will remember her singing. She would put her hands out to her audience and sing ‘I Honestly Love You' and I think that's how I'll always remember her—this big heart. And we will honestly always love her, too."

Many other big names, including Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, Katie Couric and Gabrielle Union, took to social media to remember Olivia, who rose to fame as an iconic singer in the ‘70s and as Sandy in the mega movie musical “Grease.”

Davis tweeted, “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories.”

Hugh was "devastated" by Olivia's passing. He wrote on Instagram, "One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open hearted, generous and funny. She was a one of kind spirit. It’s no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia."

Couric posted a video of Olivia performing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from “Grease.” She tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Olivia.”

Gabrielle tweeted, “’Grease’ is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared on Instagram, "Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness... and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you ❤️"

Mariah Carey posted, "I first fell in love with Olivia's voice when I was a little girl and heard 'I Honestly Love You.' Songs like 'Magic,' 'Suddenly' and 'Have You Never Been Mellow' showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed. I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE one and only Olivia Newton-John actually walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to 'Hopelessly Devoted To You.' This is a moment I will never ever forget. I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I've ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you. 🕊❤️"

Rita Wilson performed a beautiful rendition of Olivia's "I Love You, I Honestly Love You" on Instagram. Watch it here.

See more reactions below!

TMZ reported the Australian icon's husband John Easterling said she "died peacefully" at her Southern California ranch, and that she was surrounded by family and friends. No cause was confirmed, but she reportedly succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She halted her career and fought it into remission, but it returned in 2013 and 2017.

Last year, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Olivia about her health and her 73rd birthday celebration with “Grease” co-star John Travolta.

In our last interview with Olivia, she shared, "I don't know that I am cancer-free, but I am stable and feeling well."

As for John, she dished, “He sent me a beautiful bottle of wine. He had dinner with us about a month ago, so I kind of feel that was a celebration.”

After hearing about her death, Travolta paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. He wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”