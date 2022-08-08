ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Sun Valley Area

A person was hit by a Metrolink train and killed Wednesday in the Sun Valley area. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported on the train, the LAFD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded

A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council OKs Funding for More Police Patrols in Hollywood

Hollywood will soon see an increased police presence after the Los Angeles City Council approved funding Wednesday intended to address a recent increase of crime in the area. The council authorized $216,000 from the office of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell — who introduced the motion — to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division to add additional officer shifts. O’Farrell represents the Hollywood area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Studio City Area

A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday in the Studio City area, and a police investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
EAST PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Investigate Similar Shootings of 2 Men in Leimert Park

The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Freeway Crash in Burbank Area

A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Central City

A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Water Main Break Floods Main Road in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach officials were mopping up a water main rupture Wednesday that occurred overnight. The break occurred between two water tanks at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail, triggering mud and debris flow down a ravine into Laguna Canyon Road, officials said. Laguna Beach firefighters moved to evacuate...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Suspect Barricaded

A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. The shooting was reported just after 6:15 P.M. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Teen Arrested in Killing of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer

A 20-year-old man and a teenager were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Carlos Delcid, 20, is tentatively scheduled to...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park

Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga is ID’d

A Palmdale man found shot to death in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday. Edward Kates III was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday found the man now identified as Kates in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday

Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey

An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center, and a police investigation continues Tuesday in identifying a suspect. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson...
DOWNEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 81, Reported Missing in Koreatown

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. Isabel Basulto was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Catalina Street, near Shatto Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Basulto is Hispanic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

