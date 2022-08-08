Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Sun Valley Area
A person was hit by a Metrolink train and killed Wednesday in the Sun Valley area. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported on the train, the LAFD reported.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded
A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council OKs Funding for More Police Patrols in Hollywood
Hollywood will soon see an increased police presence after the Los Angeles City Council approved funding Wednesday intended to address a recent increase of crime in the area. The council authorized $216,000 from the office of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell — who introduced the motion — to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division to add additional officer shifts. O’Farrell represents the Hollywood area.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Studio City Area
A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday in the Studio City area, and a police investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 90s Found Walking Alone in South LA Reunited with Family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identity her. On...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Similar Shootings of 2 Men in Leimert Park
The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Burbank Area
A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Central City
A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Her 90s Found in South LA
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She is described as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Water Main Break Floods Main Road in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach officials were mopping up a water main rupture Wednesday that occurred overnight. The break occurred between two water tanks at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail, triggering mud and debris flow down a ravine into Laguna Canyon Road, officials said. Laguna Beach firefighters moved to evacuate...
mynewsla.com
Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Suspect Barricaded
A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. The shooting was reported just after 6:15 P.M. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man, Teen Arrested in Killing of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer
A 20-year-old man and a teenager were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Carlos Delcid, 20, is tentatively scheduled to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga is ID’d
A Palmdale man found shot to death in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday. Edward Kates III was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday found the man now identified as Kates in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center, and a police investigation continues Tuesday in identifying a suspect. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 81, Reported Missing in Koreatown
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 81-year-old woman who was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. Isabel Basulto was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Catalina Street, near Shatto Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Basulto is Hispanic,...
Comments / 0