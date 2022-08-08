ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
Register Citizen

Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year

STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
NECN

Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Register Citizen

Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools

GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year’s start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
NBC Connecticut

Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut

Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
NBC Connecticut

Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Register Citizen

Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back

HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Eyewitness News

Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
