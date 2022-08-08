Read full article on original website
Related
Erick Russell wins three-way Democratic primary for CT treasurer
Erick Russell, a partner at a law firm who specializes in public and private financing, is Connecticut Democrats’ nominee for treasurer.
darientimes.com
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
Stimulus 2022: Connecticut essential workers eligible for up to $1,000
Essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment through a new program established by the state legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
Register Citizen
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Democrats Tap New Haven’s Russell For Treasurer, Thomas For Sec’y Of The State
New Haven will have a candidate on the statewide ballot this November for the first time since 2006, now that Erick Russell has won Tuesday’s party primary for state treasurer. Russell won a three-way race over fellow New Havener Karen DuBois-Walton and Dita Bhargava of Greenwich. The 33-year-old attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
NECN
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
Register Citizen
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Register Citizen
Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year’s start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
NBC Connecticut
Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut
Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Eyewitness News
Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
Comments / 0