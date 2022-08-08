ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

Police: East Hartford man assaulted DOT worker on Interstate 84

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was charged with assaulting a Department of Transportation employee in a construction zone late Tuesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to a construction zone on Interstate 84 near exit 41 in West Hartford at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday for...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull Police Warn On Scams

The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Person suffers minor injuries in South Norwalk street robbery

NORWALK — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Hanford Place early Monday morning. Police were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery. The caller told police they were walking home when they saw a vehicle driving slowly behind “as if it was following the victim,” Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
NORWALK, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
NEW CANAAN, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT

