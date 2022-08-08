Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant Hope, or 11 miles northwest of Strafford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Strafford... Fair Grove Olive... Elkland Bassville... Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 90 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Teenager dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo. on Wednesday morning
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a teenage driver on Wednesday morning. The driver, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger, 14, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash near Phelps on State...
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
MoDOT announces Exit 18 Ramp closure for August 15
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT announced this week its plans to close Westbound I-44-to-Northbound I-49 Ramp (Exit 18) starting August 15th. Officials say the project will help widen and extend the ramp to better improve traffic and safety. MoDOT says residents should use alternate routes for up to 30...
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches. When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
Cherokee Co. audit found errors in voter count program
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County released a statement on Monday about the unofficial election results of the August 2nd Kansas Primary Election. The Cherokee County Clerk’s office conducted a post audit of election ballots cast and discovered the thumb drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and attributed […]
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
City of Joplin announces new Manager for Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin today announced its new Airport Manager for Joplin Regional Airport, Bart Starkey. Officials say the position opened up after long-time manager Steve Stockam retired in April of this year. Starkey has broad management experience from 21 years with the Federal Bureau of...
