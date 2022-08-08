ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant Hope, or 11 miles northwest of Strafford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Strafford... Fair Grove Olive... Elkland Bassville... Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 90 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday's storms

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri man's summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
Four States Home Page

Cherokee Co. audit found errors in voter count program

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County released a statement on Monday about the unofficial election results of the August 2nd Kansas Primary Election. The Cherokee County Clerk’s office conducted a post audit of election ballots cast and discovered the thumb drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and attributed […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

