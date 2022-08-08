Effective: 2022-08-10 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Forsyth; Gwinnett; Hall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Forsyth, north central Gwinnett and southwestern Hall Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Lake Lanier Islands, or near Cumming, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Cumming, Sugar Hill, Buford, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Aqualand Park, Chestatee, Oscarville, Buford Dam-Lake Lanier Parks, Coal Mountain and Lake Lanier Islands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO