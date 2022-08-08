ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder

Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Depression Is Not Caused by Chemical Imbalance in the Brain

There is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities. Many people take antidepressants believing their depression has a biochemical cause. Research does not support this belief. The notion that antidepressants work by elevating serotonin levels is not supported by the evidence. Major depression is one of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microbiome#Bio#Vitamin D Deficiency#Tms
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Are Meth Sores?

Meth is a synthetic stimulant drug that is highly addictive. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies it as a Schedule II drug. This means that the drug has a high potential to be abused. The drug is also called crystal meth, ice, and blue. Meth Sores. Meth sores are caused...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy