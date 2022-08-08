Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Storm chances in places, possible flooding to come
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley. By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain was also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Outlook for August 10th
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, August 10th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Rain chances today are expected over much of Northern Arizona today. Storms are expected to begin to develop around 11:00 am and continue through 7:00 pm. Be aware of lightning, small hail, and localized flooding from heavy rain.
kjzz.org
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: More Valley rain on the way with flooding possible
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning storms brought rainfall Valley-wide with more potentially on the way later today. Look for a high of 102 degrees in the Valley today with mostly cloudy skies this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Rainfall gauges around the Valley range from a tenth of...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch continues for metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The storms that rolled through metro Phoenix during the early morning hours on Monday brought up to an inch and a half of rain to some east Valley locations, including Fountain Hills. A rain gauge at McDowell Mountain Ranch in northern Scottsdale got .73″ of an inch of rain. According to the National Weather Service, with 82% coverage across the Valley, even Sky Harbor got into the act with .14″ inch of rain. It puts us slightly ahead of our “monsoon-to-date” averages.
National Weather Service in Phoenix unveils lightning tracker
A new feature to help track the monsoon is now available to the public. The National Weather Service in Phoenix launched a lightning tracker on its website this week.
KTAR.com
With more rain headed to metro Phoenix, flood watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon
PHOENIX – With heavy rains expected to fall on Tuesday and into Wednesday, weather forecasters have issued a flood watch around metro Phoenix. The flood watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The chance of rain during the afternoon commute...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
12news.com
Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
Flash flood warning issued for west-central Clark County
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for part Southern Nevada on Tuesday from 1:26 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
wtmj.com
Heavy rain likely to end weekend
After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
