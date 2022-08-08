ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Storm chances in places, possible flooding to come

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for August 10th

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, August 10th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Rain chances today are expected over much of Northern Arizona today. Storms are expected to begin to develop around 11:00 am and continue through 7:00 pm. Be aware of lightning, small hail, and localized flooding from heavy rain.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch continues for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The storms that rolled through metro Phoenix during the early morning hours on Monday brought up to an inch and a half of rain to some east Valley locations, including Fountain Hills. A rain gauge at McDowell Mountain Ranch in northern Scottsdale got .73″ of an inch of rain. According to the National Weather Service, with 82% coverage across the Valley, even Sky Harbor got into the act with .14″ inch of rain. It puts us slightly ahead of our “monsoon-to-date” averages.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Far West#Cbs#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
wtmj.com

Heavy rain likely to end weekend

After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy