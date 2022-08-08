Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
Agreement not reached in latest meeting between Columbus school board, teachers' union
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus teachers' union and Columbus school board failed to reach a resolution during a bargaining session Wednesday. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) and the Columbus Board of Education met at 8 a.m., this time with a hired federal mediator after the two entities struggled to come up with a resolution in their past 19 meetings.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
Westerville City Schools: We are 'covered for tomorrow' with bus drivers
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville City Schools Transportation Manager Randy Snyder said his district has the best drivers in the world. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use a few more. The new school year starts Thursday. “We are covered for tomorrow, and our drivers and the entire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
Returning an item by mail? How to prevent a mix-up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For nearly four years, Dennis DeVendra and his wife relied on WOW! for internet service and planned to stay with the company, even when they moved out of Westerville. “We wanted to transfer our WOW! service over to this house in New Albany,” said DeVendra. “And they did not service this […]
Columbus teachers' union: 'We aren't afraid to strike'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal mediator has asked the Columbus teachers’ union and the school district to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Talks between the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus Board of Education are at an impasse after 19 meetings. The teachers’ union tells 10TV...
Ohio State sets new rules for landlords hoping to advertise off-campus housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Landlords who rent apartments to Ohio State University students will now have to agree to new rules imposed by the university in order to continue advertising their units on OSU’s website. Ohio State this month created a new Off-Campus Housing Network, which requires participating landlords to agree to about […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus school board prepares ‘alternative outcomes’ for school starting amid union negotiations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A federal mediator has asked both sides in the ongoing contract stalemate involving Columbus City Schools teachers’ union to begin negotiating again. In the meantime, after the union, Columbus Education Association (CEA), voted last week to authorize a strike, the district said it is preparing for “alternative outcomes” should a finalized […]
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
WHIZ
MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work. They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
ycitynews.com
DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley
The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1