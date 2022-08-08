Steelers Camp Takeaways: Larry Ogunjobi Shines in First Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have found something special at defensive end.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suited up in full pads and headed to Latrobe Memorial Stadium as they begin preparing for the Seattle Seahawks and their first preseason game.

"Really appreciative of the atmosphere. Glad that we had an opportunity to come back over here to this venue and entertain the fans, they’re a source of energy for us," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "It’s a big day for us, just hitting some elements of situational football. We have to continue to introduce those components of the game to them and teach and learn. We’ll be in the stadium at the end of the week, that’s just the reality of it. There needs to be a certain level of preparedness."

That component was certainly felt. The Steelers spent a good chunk of the afternoon focusing on short-yardage situations, which brought a ton of physicality to practice.

Here's what we saw.

Ogunjobi Returns

Larry Ogunjobi finally hit the field for the Steelers as he eased his way back from foot surgery he had over the offseason. And it took literally no time for him to make himself known.

During team drills, Ogunjobi stuffed back-to-back run plays against the first team. The first time, he teamed up with Cam Heyward at the line of scrimmage, which was a great sight for Steelers fans.

"It didn't take long for his presence to be felt," Tomlin said. "He's a big man, he comes off blocks. We're glad to have him out there, and we look forward to him just getting better and better."

If he stays healthy, this is going to be an impactful addition to the defensive line.

"The biggest thing is taking it one day at a time," Ogunjobi said after practice. "Every day, getting better and better, and faster, more comfortable. You get back into a rhythm, and I feel like that's what's happening."

Benny Snell Jr. Has Strong Day

Benny Snell Jr. really showed his bull-running ability in practice. The team worked goal line and third-and-short throughout the day, and in both instances, Snell was impactful.

During third-down team drills, he broke up the middle for a 10-yard gain, and then came back for another 15-yarder with a powerful stiff arm on Damontae Kazee.

Snell has remained the team's first back without Najee Harris. He and Anthony McFarland are making a case to be part of the offensive gameplan this season.

Kenny Pickett Struggles

Kenny Pickett started the day strong with a rollout find to Gunner Olszewski. After that, he fell short on at least three-straight throws, including a short crossing route by Jace Sternberger.

It wasn't the best day for Pickett after an impressive end to the week last week. Mitch Trubisky was the strongest QB of the day, but not because of Mason Rudolph's lack of consistency.

Because of this...

Mason Rudolph's Snap Issues

Rudolph finished the day taking the final two snaps of goal line. He fumbled the first snap, ending the play. The next play, he nearly dropped the ball again, barely grabbing it before a handoff to Mataeo Durant.

His inability to secure snaps from third-string center Nate Gilliam shouldn't be too alarming, but this isn't the first day of practice Rudolph has fumbled.

None have been with Mason Cole, which is a good sign. The Steelers don't want their quarterback dropping snaps from anyone, though.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Goal Line Stand

Minkah Fitzpatrick slowly returned to the field after a wrist injury, with Monday being his first full day back at practice. He was somewhat quiet throughout the afternoon, spending a lot of time in the back of the defense watching.

Then, the team did goal line. It was the opening play, and Benny Snell took a handoff up the middle, two yards needed and met Fitzpatrick.

The collision was big, and Snell almost pushed his way into the endzone. But Fitzpatrick hit much harder and forced all of Snell's momentum to go the opposite way, shutting him down at the one yard-line.

Gotta love contact football.

Connor Heyward Takes First Fullback Snaps

With Derek Watt missing the day with a shoulder injury, the Steelers utilized their sixth-round pick on offense.

Connor Heyward made his first appearance at fullback, taking one snap during third-and-short. Many have speculated since the NFL Draft that Heyward could fill a fullback role for the Steelers, but he's been exclusively with the tight ends. Until today.

Maybe the utility piece does start to see more movement with his position.

