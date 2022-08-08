ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Praises Chrissy Teigen For Opening Up About Pregnancy Loss

By Yashira C.
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

John Legend praised wife Chrissy Teigen for her "really powerful, wise decision" to publicly open up about her pregnancy loss in a new interview with BBC’s Desert Island Discs .

“It was difficult,” the "All Of Me" singer explained. “And I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people." He continued, “And way more people than anybody realizes go through this. And I think they feel alone a lot of times; they told us they felt alone a lot of times. And us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it, and that there was a community of people going through it. I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

On Wednesday (August 3), Teigen announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting another baby . In her post, she referenced how the loss of their son Jack back in September 2020 affected how she shared the news of her current pregnancy. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she wrote. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

