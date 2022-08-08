ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

New scholarship to support NC students attending Virginia Tech

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZ5KU_0h9cronr00

A new scholarship fund has been established to benefit students from North Carolina who are studying at Virginia Tech.

The Dr. Donald W. Bentley Memorial Scholarship, named after an educator, is a new endowed scholarship established at the North Carolina Community Foundation. The scholarship is open to any North Carolina student, but preference will be given to graduating seniors from Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy who are planning to attend Virginia Tech. The one-time scholarship is expected to award about $10,000 annually and could be split among several students in a given year.

The scholarship was established by Dr. Bentley’s spouse, Audrey Bentley. Mrs. Bentley died in 2019 and her wishes were to honor her husband’s high regard for and loyalty to Virginia Tech.

Scholarship candidates must be high school seniors who exhibit academic excellence, leadership, personal effort and good citizenship, or a college graduate (or expected college graduate) who is pursuing an advanced degree at Virginia Tech.

The scholarship is in addition to the renewable Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship established in 2020 for Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy graduates. It is now in its third year.

“This new scholarship for students going to Virginia Tech reflects Audrey’s commitment to honor the school that made such a difference in Don’s life, and it reflects the loyalty Virginia Tech students show after attending that great school,” said David Harman, executor of the Bentley estate.

Dr. Bentley was a Watauga County native and lifelong educator who died in 2005. Born in 1935, he attended Blowing Rock School and Appalachian State University, was a member of the US Air Force, and earned his doctorate in education at Virginia Tech. During his career, he served as principal of both Blowing Rock School and Watauga High School, assistant superintendent of Watauga County Schools and superintendent of the Cherokee County School System.

Audrey Bentley died in March 2019. She graduated from Blowing Rock High School and attended Appalachian State University. She retired as an executive assistant with the Robbins family, who developed Carolina Caribbean, Tweetsie Railroad, Hound Ears Club and Elk River Club. Audrey was also a licensed North Carolina real estate broker and worked in Cherokee County for several years.

NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state.

The Dr. Don W. Bentley Memorial Scholarship is now one of 35 funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of NCCF established in 1993 with the establishment of a Legacy Fund. The Watauga County Community Foundation now includes endowment holdings of over $8 million. Last year the endowment funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation made 43 grants and scholarships totaling more than $690,000.

More information on NCCF scholarships can be found at nccommunityfoundation.org.

Comments / 0

Related
gaston.edu

#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
DALLAS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Watauga County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Education
my40.tv

Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
EDUCATION
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Resource Allocation#Endowments#Watauga High School
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return

Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain commissioner who also is the town’s mayor pro tem, successfully seeks support from Mount Airy officials to have the recently halted public transportation service to Surry County reinstated. Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
238
Followers
814
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy