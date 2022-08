Michele and I just got back from a fantastic trip to Las Vegas. We've been a few times now and absolutely love it. It's like an amusement park for adults. If you've never been, I highly recommend it, but maybe don't go in August like we did when the high temperature was 106°. It's hard to avoid that heat when you have to walk just about everywhere you want to go on the Las Vegas Strip.

