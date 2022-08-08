ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iChC_0h9crKWB00

Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post

Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post.

The former Aston Villa player has been on the receiving end of some unfair criticism since his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Sportsbible tweeted during the game,, “Jack Grealish spotted telling Pep Guardiola where to go three minutes into Man City’s win against West Ham.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This original post was deleted when the 26-year-old reacted to the post on Twitter,, giving the real reason why he was talking to the Cityzens manager.

“F**** hell, everything you’ve just wrote didn’t happen 😂,” he tweeted. “What a s*** irrelevant page! He was giving me tactical advice, ask him yourself if I said anything back to him.”

The England international started for City's Premier League opener, with new striker Erling Haaland scoring a brace to help earn all three points and the headlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwDRU_0h9crKWB00

IMAGO / PA Images

Guardiola praised Grealish for his role in City's second goal when he addressed the media.

"The second goal was an incredible action for Jack [Grealish], the goal belongs to him, he keeps the ball, dragged opponents, finds the perfect ball to Rodri, this happens with space and then Kevin is difficult to stop," Guardiola said.

It's already caused quite a stir on social media with some people having screen shot the original tweets from Sportbible and Grealish himself with Manchester City supporters jumping to defend him.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Chloe Kelly
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Stoke City#West Ham#Cityzens#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United's desperate striker hunt goes on as Erik ten Hag 'turns to £35m-rated Liverpool target Cody Gakpo' after stopping Marko Arnautovic pursuit and missing out on Antony and Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United's desperate search for a forward has reportedly led them to register an interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Sportsmail revealed in April that Arsenal held talks with the Dutch international over a summer move, while the 23-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Gakpo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy