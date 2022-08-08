ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dr. Disrespect was dropping dimes to George Kittle after Niners practice

The San Francisco 49ers had a special guest in attendance during practice on Tuesday. Famous video game streamer Dr. Disrespect was at the team’s facilities on Tuesday and was even seen taking the field after practice, suited up in Niners gear. Dr. Disrespect got the opportunity to have a catch with star tight end George Kittle, and the popular streamer actually has a rocket for an arm. Have a look at the Niners tight end reeling in a shockingly impressive throw from the YouTube star, via Twitter user @TheSFNiners.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AthlonSports.com

Report: Cowboys Cut Rookie Kicker, Sign Veteran Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're still looking for a reliable kicker for the 2022 season. Hopefully their latest signing helps them out a bit. This Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys reportedly cut rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay. In a resulting move, the NFC East franchise is signing veteran Brett Maher.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Shanahan upset with bizarre rules that ban famous 'Shanahat'

It's the end of an era, and Kyle Shanahan has a bone to pick with the NFL. Throughout his tenure as 49ers head coach, Shanahan often has been seen wearing a red hat with a small black 49ers logo on it, dubbed the famous "Shanahat" which took the world by storm in 2019.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham

The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Packers.com

5 things learned at Packers training camp – Aug. 10

GREEN BAY – The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field one more time before their preseason opener, wearing shoulder pads on a warm and sunny Wednesday. Here are five things we learned. 1. De'Vondre Campbell is the best pass-coverage linebacker on the Packers' defense in quite a long while.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers reaping return on investment in Yosh Nijman

GREEN BAY – For years in Green Bay, the opening reps of the one-on-one period between the offensive line and defensive front have often set the tone for the drill. It's where David Bakhtiari once battled Clay Matthews and Kenny Clark first locked horns with Corey Linsley for a couple snaps, before giving way to other young linemen looking to hone their skills and possibly catch the eye of the coaching staff.
GREEN BAY, WI

