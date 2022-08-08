Read full article on original website
jst
1d ago
I think the staff relying on tips are going to be very disappointed. Yes they will make about $8/hour more so for a 8 hour shift they get $64. Where a staff person would have 5 tables, turn them over each hour with average bill of $40. Even with a low tip of $5 that’s, $25/hour or $200 for an 8 hour shift. If politicians want to help the wait staff, a small increase in wage and then do away with taxing tips.
dbusiness.com
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Study finds 21% of Michigan’s adult population don’t want kids -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Study: Over one-fifth of Michigan adults don’t want kids. Traditional Western ideals often equate adulthood with parenthood, but a new study out of Michigan...
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
wgvunews.org
Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields, offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and say, each facility operates like a small city. There are needs for a wide array of positions, including plumbers, counselors,...
candgnews.com
Experts assess the advantages and disadvantages of renting vs. buying
Lucas Morris and Jessie Miletic recently had a purchase offer accepted for their new home in Southfield, pictured. Prior to making the offer, the couple had been renting “a bunch.”. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes. Justin Bercheny, of Max Broock Realtors in Royal Oak, recently helped Morris and Miletic...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property In Michigan?
Yes, you can! Except where you can't. It's a sticky wicket. Michigan State Law Is Vague, But Some Townships Strictly Forbid It. The State Law concerning mobile homes, says that "travel trailers" and "camping trailers" are not to be used as permanent residences, but can be lived in on your property for short periods as emergency shelters.
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Housing hurdle: Rising average home prices leave local buyers frustrated
Economist says it’s unlikely prices will crash anytime in the near future like they did during the last recession.
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
