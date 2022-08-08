ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Florida officials ask people to stop messing with mating manatees

It's officially manatee mating season in Florida, and local officials are asking people not to put body parts near or within what's referred to as a "mating herd," or more disturbingly, a "mating ball." On Sunday afternoon, a social media post from the Sarasota Police Department (SPD) stated that some...
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida

It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Bay County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#No Kill Shelter#The Shelters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

Video: Suspects steal plants from Florida nursery

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Okaloosa County are searching for plant thieves that targeted the Wildwood nursery in Shalimar. Two people were caught on camera stealing plants and garden equipment overnight Saturday, August 6. Owners called deputies and filed a report Sunday. Marketing manager Veronica Deveau said this is not the first time it […]
SHALIMAR, FL
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare

Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?

Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy