Read full article on original website
Related
orlandoweekly.com
Florida officials ask people to stop messing with mating manatees
It's officially manatee mating season in Florida, and local officials are asking people not to put body parts near or within what's referred to as a "mating herd," or more disturbingly, a "mating ball." On Sunday afternoon, a social media post from the Sarasota Police Department (SPD) stated that some...
Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida
It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
fau.edu
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Family Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off While Vacationing
The Florida Lottery announced that Solomon Garens, 45, of Munroe Falls, Ohio claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The trip from Munroe Falls,
Jury duty scams reported across Florida
The Collier County Clerk of Court warns residents of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
wlrn.org
South Florida's baby sea turtles are threatened by plastic and light pollution
The sun has yet to peek its way through the clouds on this windy, rainy morning as I ride along the shoreline in a UTV at Red Reef Park in Boca Raton with David Anderson, the sea turtle conservation coordinator for the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. Anderson and his crew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Video: Suspects steal plants from Florida nursery
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Okaloosa County are searching for plant thieves that targeted the Wildwood nursery in Shalimar. Two people were caught on camera stealing plants and garden equipment overnight Saturday, August 6. Owners called deputies and filed a report Sunday. Marketing manager Veronica Deveau said this is not the first time it […]
Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare
Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
thegabber.com
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0