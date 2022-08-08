Read full article on original website
laedc.org
LAEDC President and CEO Bill Allen to retire in January
LOS ANGELES – August 8, 2022 – The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) announced today that its President and CEO Bill Allen will retire from LAEDC in January after 17 years at the helm. During his tenure, Allen transformed the organization’s mission and programs, establishing partnerships with key public and private stakeholders to advance a more robust, equitable, sustainable and resilient economy for LA.
yovenice.com
Column: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!
In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles Democrat and former elected official, CD-11 council candidate Traci Park announced the support of former two-term Democratic Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa. Villaraigosa, the first Latino LA mayor in over a century who served from...
theavtimes.com
Former Black Angus CEO avoids arbitration in bonus, severance disputes
A former president and CEO of the Black Angus restaurant chain — who alleges he was fired in 2021 for demanding a $1 million bonus owed him after the sale of the company, then denied nearly $450,000 in severance pay due him upon his termination — has avoided a defense bid to force the case into arbitration.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
signalscv.com
Former district attorney questions signature validation process
A former L.A. County district attorney openly challenged Monday the way in which the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office is validating signatures for the recall petition of current District Attorney George Gascón. . In an open letter sent to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Steve Cooley challenged the...
myburbank.com
Burbank Looking to Fill Water And Power Board Vacancy
The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Burbank Water and Power Board beginning August 8, 2022 through September 7, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
randomlengthsnews.com
Lomita Revises Its Housing Element
On Dec. 21, 2021, the Lomita City Council adopted the housing element for the next eight-year planning period (2021-2029). On Jan. 11, 2022, the adopted housing element was submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development or HCD for a mandatory 60-day review. On March 11, 2022, the city received a letter from HCD with comments and has since revised the housing element.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Council Okays Ballot Measure Capping Rent Control Increases
The Santa Monica City Council this week voted to place on the November ballot a measure capping at 3% the rent increase for rent controlled units. City officials said this measure will support rent controlled tenants who will be impacted by the 6% rent increase that will take effect September 1. Annual increases are currently based on inflation and limited to a maximum increase of $140.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
theregistrysocal.com
58,000 SQFT Office Building in Palmdale Placed on Market for $24.5MM
A 58,104 square foot office building in Palmdale has recently been placed on the market for the first time in about seven years. According to the listing by CBRE, the property, located at 39115 Center Drive, is on the market with guidance set at $24.5 million, or about $421 per square foot.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit
Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
pasadenanow.com
Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity
The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
