Bay Saint Louis, MS

Vote for MHP in 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is competing in the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

According to MHP, this year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe that’s assigned to Sgt. Marcus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off of Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.

Hovering overhead in the picture is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the MHP Air Division.

In 2021, MHP’s cruiser received 11,506 votes and placed 10th in the competition. The entry featured Trooper John Harris’ Dodge Charger. Harris died on Friday, May 28, 2021, after he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Madison County.

If you would like to vote in this year’s competition, visit https://tinyurl.com/votemississippi and select Mississippi in the selection box at the bottom of the page.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

