'We immediately had to jump in and help': Community raises money for surviving family members of deadly Nescopeck house fire

Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
'The heat was so intense': Neighbors speak out about deadly Palmerton house fire
PALMERTON, Pa. - A person is dead after an early-morning house fire in Palmerton, Carbon County Tuesday, according to the borough's fire chief. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire chief...
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
PSP: Burglar steals $3K in tools from 70-year-old
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Lackawanna County are investigating an incident where an unknown burglar stole approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a 70-year-old man. Investigators said the burglar broke into the man’s house on Lewis Ct., Benton Township, sometime between October 2021 and June 3, 2022. State police said a portable […]
Three men arrested for targeting elderly Pennsylvania women in 'Grandparents Scams,' police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A heartbreaking scam targeting elderly people across the country has reportedly found two recent victims in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say three men have been arrested in connection to two separate "Grandparent Scams" in the area. The first incident occurred on July 27, when an 88-year-old woman...
State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say
An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday. They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
Police conduct criminal investigation after fire at Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after a fire at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading Tuesday. The fire broke out at the cathedral on South Seventh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. State Police Fire Marshal Janssen Herb told...
Criminal probe underway after Scottish Rite Cathedral fire
WEST READING, Pa. — Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after a fire at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading on Tuesday. The fire broke out at the cathedral on South Seventh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. Janssen Herb, a Pennsylvania State...
Father, son victims of Dallas Twp. murder-suicide
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken tells Eyewitness News a father shot his 4-year-old son, then himself in a Dallas Township shooting Monday night. The coroner stated around 8:00 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy were found dead at a home on Harris Street. Autopsies were done revealed the […]
Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Former Luzerne County officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Todd Houghtlin, of Duryea, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm, according to officials. Houghtlin was pulled over in July 2020. Investigators said a search of his vehicle found 50...
Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
