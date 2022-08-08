ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nescopeck, PA

'We immediately had to jump in and help': Community raises money for surviving family members of deadly Nescopeck house fire

By Rob Manch
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
wkok.com

Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition

WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nescopeck, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Accidents
County
Luzerne County, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Burglar steals $3K in tools from 70-year-old

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Lackawanna County are investigating an incident where an unknown burglar stole approximately $3,000 worth of tools from a 70-year-old man. Investigators said the burglar broke into the man’s house on Lewis Ct., Benton Township, sometime between October 2021 and June 3, 2022. State police said a portable […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Bandit
PennLive.com

‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say

An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday. They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
NESCOPECK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Criminal probe underway after Scottish Rite Cathedral fire

WEST READING, Pa. — Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after a fire at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading on Tuesday. The fire broke out at the cathedral on South Seventh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. Janssen Herb, a Pennsylvania State...
WEST READING, PA
WBRE

Father, son victims of Dallas Twp. murder-suicide

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken tells Eyewitness News a father shot his 4-year-old son, then himself in a Dallas Township shooting Monday night. The coroner stated around 8:00 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy were found dead at a home on Harris Street. Autopsies were done revealed the […]
DALLAS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
WBRE

Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy