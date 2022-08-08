ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dugger, IN

wbiw.com

Heltonville man arrested after alleged protective order violation

BEDFORD – A Heltonville man was arrested on a warrant for invasion of privacy after a Chief Investigator with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office met with two women in reference to a protective order violation on July 11, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 6,...
HELTONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County

A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
BEDFORD, IN
City
Deputy, IN
City
Dugger, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find meth concealed in his underwear

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after the driver he was with was stopped by a Bedford Police officer for a traffic violation. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday at 2:16 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he noticed a red car traveling south on L Street. That vehicle had no operational tail lights.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July 23. The neighbor told police that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Syringes#The Dugger Party Center
FOX59

2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in critical condition

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are under arrest in connection to a shooting that left a 38-year-old Morgantown man in critical condition. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to calls of a shooting in the 6700 block of County Road South 600 West at approximately 8:55 […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County man killed in single-vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash. The crash happened just before 1:00 at State Road 641 and Woodsmall. According to police, 72-year-old Noaman Botros was in his SUV driving east on 641. For an unknown reason, he left the road and crashed into a bridge support.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
wwbl.com

Three Arrested on Drug Offenses, Multiple Drugs Confiscated in Mitchell

Mitchell Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies made three arrests and confiscated various drugs Wednesday while executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Grissom Avenue. Officers found Methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics and two firearms. Over 50 used hypodermic syringes were...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

