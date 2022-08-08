Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Heltonville man arrested after alleged protective order violation
BEDFORD – A Heltonville man was arrested on a warrant for invasion of privacy after a Chief Investigator with the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office met with two women in reference to a protective order violation on July 11, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 6,...
wevv.com
Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County
A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after pinning woman against a wall and throwing a chair at her
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday at 5:10 p.m. after Bedford Police officers were called to 2940 Hillside Drive after a report of a physical altercation. When police arrived they were met by a woman who reported her ex-husband 39-year-old Shane Sargent had injured her. Police say Sargent had already left the residence.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find meth concealed in his underwear
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after the driver he was with was stopped by a Bedford Police officer for a traffic violation. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday at 2:16 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he noticed a red car traveling south on L Street. That vehicle had no operational tail lights.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July 23. The neighbor told police that […]
2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in critical condition
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are under arrest in connection to a shooting that left a 38-year-old Morgantown man in critical condition. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to calls of a shooting in the 6700 block of County Road South 600 West at approximately 8:55 […]
WTHI
Vigo County man killed in single-vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash. The crash happened just before 1:00 at State Road 641 and Woodsmall. According to police, 72-year-old Noaman Botros was in his SUV driving east on 641. For an unknown reason, he left the road and crashed into a bridge support.
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
WTHI
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
14news.com
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. It happened near Lincoln Avenue. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 66. “The younger they...
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
wevv.com
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after police find meth, weapons, and drug paraphernalia while serving warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested this morning after a Mitchell Police officer responded to the 110 block of East Grissom Avenue in an attempt to locate 34-year-old Eric King who was wanted on two active felony warrants. Police responded to the home after receiving a report King...
wwbl.com
Three Arrested on Drug Offenses, Multiple Drugs Confiscated in Mitchell
Mitchell Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies made three arrests and confiscated various drugs Wednesday while executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Grissom Avenue. Officers found Methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics and two firearms. Over 50 used hypodermic syringes were...
MyWabashValley.com
