Garvin County, OK

I-44 Hit and Run victim identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
Garvin County, OK
Garvin County, OK
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
One person hit following shooting in East Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday morning. We spoke with LPD and they told us officers were called to a shots fired call around 1:15 in the area of 2nd and Ferris. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
Phone Threats Lead to Arrest, Charges

Marlow resident Dustin Jarrod McCaskill, 40, was arrested on Friday, August 5 and charged on August 9 with three misdemeanor accounts of Placing Electronic Communication with Intent to Cause Fear of Physical Harm or Death, as well as one felony count of Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. According...
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OSBI Collecting DNA To Identify Remains Found In Logan County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA in an attempt to identify bone fragments recovered in Logan County in April of 2022. The OSBI says in April, the Logan, Pottawatomie and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Offices asked for assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county. It says, police from multiple agencies recovered bone fragments at an Edmond address that were then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to be identified.
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
Ada woman claims abuse prompted plan to kill husband

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ada woman told a court Tuesday that years of abuse prompted her to have her husband killed in March 2021. Kristie Evans accepted full responsibility for her role in the shooting death of David Evans, who had been pastor at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. She claimed 30 years of domestic, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse led her to ask Kahlil Square to pull the trigger.
