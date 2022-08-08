Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
Couple accused of murdering 3-year-old Seminole boy has first in-person court appearance
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Warning: This article includes disturbing information. The couple accused of murdering a 3-year-old Seminole boy has their first in-person court appearance. There is a growing vigil at the land where 3-year-old Caleb Jennings’ body was found burned. Now, he has been laid to rest and the...
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
kswo.com
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
okcfox.com
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
kswo.com
One person hit following shooting in East Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday morning. We spoke with LPD and they told us officers were called to a shots fired call around 1:15 in the area of 2nd and Ferris. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
marlowreview.com
Phone Threats Lead to Arrest, Charges
Marlow resident Dustin Jarrod McCaskill, 40, was arrested on Friday, August 5 and charged on August 9 with three misdemeanor accounts of Placing Electronic Communication with Intent to Cause Fear of Physical Harm or Death, as well as one felony count of Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. According...
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
news9.com
OSBI Collecting DNA To Identify Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA in an attempt to identify bone fragments recovered in Logan County in April of 2022. The OSBI says in April, the Logan, Pottawatomie and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Offices asked for assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county. It says, police from multiple agencies recovered bone fragments at an Edmond address that were then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to be identified.
KOCO
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in Norman
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly stole $10,000 worth of property
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said the man seen on this page was captured on camera stealing $10,000 worth of property out of an office at a business in the 1400 block of SW 29th Street. If you...
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
KOCO
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
KTEN.com
Ada woman claims abuse prompted plan to kill husband
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ada woman told a court Tuesday that years of abuse prompted her to have her husband killed in March 2021. Kristie Evans accepted full responsibility for her role in the shooting death of David Evans, who had been pastor at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. She claimed 30 years of domestic, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse led her to ask Kahlil Square to pull the trigger.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
