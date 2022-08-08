Read full article on original website
Memories of the West Virginia State Fair
The one constant memory I have from every summer growing up is going to the West Virginia State Fair. The excitement would become palpable as the first day of the fair drew closer. My Dad would distract me with stories of the fair from when he was growing up. He told me about a time he and a relative decided they were full grown and would go to the hoochy coochy show. I don't think Dad was too sure what that was, but he went along with his cousin. They got cigars and sat in the back. Dad said it wasn't long...
West Virginia Division of Highways to host informational workshop on Corridor H, Wardensville to Virginia state line
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect the community of Wardensville in Hardy County with the Virginia state line. The WVDOH and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are hosting a...
Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the headquarters of Gen. Bradley Johnson. The Confederates were routed and fled south into the town; the Union captured 500 men and 400 horses.
West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
Are West Virginians in shape? Study says not really
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study revealed that West Virginia is in the worst shape in the country, citing rates of certain health concerns that were 50% worse than the national average. According to the study by Run Reviews, West Virginians have a heart disease rate of 7% compared to the national average of […]
10 authors who were born in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15
SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
Main entrance of popular WV destination expected to be closed this fall
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The main entrance to Dolly Sods and the popular Red Creek Trailhead is expected to be impacted by a bridge closure this fall, the United States Forest Service said Tuesday. Last week, the Forest Service announced the closure of the Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19. At […]
West Virginia successfully transitions to new 988 crisis line
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says since the new number went live on July 16, it has received 855 calls. “The 988 Suicide...
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
School safety plans not on the agenda at West Virginia Board of Education meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Student safety is on the minds of parents as they send their children back to school, but that topic was not on the monthly West Virginia State Board of Education meeting Wednesday. “This on our minds all the time, and so whether it’s discussed at a...
Guys In West Virginia Nearly Take Out House and Boat After Shooting Fridge Loaded With Tannerite
You have a couple 12 beers with the boys out in West Virginia, and then someone gets the brilliant idea…let’s blow the sh*t out of that old fridge. Steps: Fill fridge with tannerite, and shoot it. Only problem is, you might destroy your house or boat. Luckily, they...
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
WVDOH awards contracts for seven paving projects throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Seven paving projects are among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on between Thursday, July 28, 2022, and Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The paving projects were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and are part...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
