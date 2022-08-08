The one constant memory I have from every summer growing up is going to the West Virginia State Fair. The excitement would become palpable as the first day of the fair drew closer. My Dad would distract me with stories of the fair from when he was growing up. He told me about a time he and a relative decided they were full grown and would go to the hoochy coochy show. I don't think Dad was too sure what that was, but he went along with his cousin. They got cigars and sat in the back. Dad said it wasn't long...

