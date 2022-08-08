Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
KXII.com
Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
KXII.com
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document. Grass can ignite at 500 degrees and in these conditions a fire can spread almost as fast as it starts. Friday’s luncheon was a way for members of the Sherman community to show these new teachers they are part of a family that’s valued.
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
KXII.com
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
KXII.com
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted 28-year-old Elizabeth Clarice Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement. The affidavit said Harrison’s husband called the police on Wednesday concerned because she did not return home...
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
KXII.com
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
KXII.com
Denison police giving 200 backpacks for Denison elementary students
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 200 Denison elementary students will be walking into their classroom with a new backpack stocked with school supplies, all thanks to the Denison Police Department. “I have three books and then I have a pencil bag,” Student at Houston Elementary School Roxy Higgins said. Higgins...
marlowreview.com
Phone Threats Lead to Arrest, Charges
Marlow resident Dustin Jarrod McCaskill, 40, was arrested on Friday, August 5 and charged on August 9 with three misdemeanor accounts of Placing Electronic Communication with Intent to Cause Fear of Physical Harm or Death, as well as one felony count of Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. According...
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County. The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston. Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to...
Second man arrested following deadly dispensary shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a second man has been arrested in connection to a July attempted medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.
KXII.com
School days, school zone fines resume this week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Some students heading back to school this week. It might be a good idea to check when school resumes in your area so you can use extra caution in school zones. Police share some valuable reminders for both students and drivers. Flashing school zone lights and...
KXII.com
Every Texoma county is under a burn ban
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As dry conditions continue across our region, fire officials continue to urge folks to avoid burning of any kind. In fact, every county in the News 12 viewing area is under a burn ban. Under a burn ban, all outdoor burning is banned with few exceptions...
KXII.com
Some Texoma school districts looking to arm teachers in the classroom
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The new school year is just hours away for some students and days away for others. Still, the thoughts of Uvalde and the tragic ending to the last school year carry weight for some districts as students head back to the classroom. In response, Whitesboro ISD...
KXII.com
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19
Sherman, Texas (KXII) -361 days, that’s how long Jazmin Kirkland, a Trenton wife and mother of three, was hospitalized after getting COVID-19. “A lot of effort to get to this day,” said Brandon Davis, Cardiovascular ICU Manager at TMC. Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of...
KXII.com
Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Construction in Durant, OK on University Blvd. has been ongoing since November, leaving. businesses on the road struggling to keep its clientele. “We would like to know when they would be done so we can tell our clients,” said Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands. Nine...
