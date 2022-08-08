ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real

The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Broad Street and Beyond Charleston’s Historic Nexus of Power

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Evening Post Books has released the book Broad Street and Beyond: Charleston’s Historic Nexus of Power. This book is a delightful collection of factual stories celebrating Charleston’s unique history and culture. Broad Street was and is Charleston's most prestigious thoroughfare, the heart of the city since the 1670s. Originally intended to be the site of handsome public buildings, mercantile operations, and impressive residences, it has fulfilled that august destiny.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Shem Creek restaurants say they will follow noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says their noise data shows restaurants in Shem Creek receive the most amount of noise complaints. Restaurants like The Shelter, Saltwater Cowboys and Red’s were on the list of noise complaints from the department. Meanwhile, the city’s council approved...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston wants to give last call to some late-night bar offenders

Charleston regulations for bars and nightclubs may soon get streamlined in some ways and stricter in others. City officials are considering revisions to the Late Night Establishment Ordinance, which mandates certain safety requirements for any businesses that sell alcohol after midnight. The city established the permit program in 2013 and began requiring that all businesses submit safety plans to the city to receive a permit to sell alcohol after midnight. Now the city wants those businesses to renew the permit annually.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Town awarded trail grant for Mount Pleasant Way segment

Get your sneakers on, Mount Pleasant. The Town was awarded a $100,000 grant for the Hamlin Trail project, a multi-use path for non-motorized vehicles along Rifle Range Road. The Hamlin Trail project received the maximum grant amount of $100,000 from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Hamlin Trail is one of eleven projects in the state chosen to receive funding from the federal Recreational Trails Program.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms Marina Leases Left Unsigned As Discussions Linger

After nearly four hours in executive session on Aug. 2, members of the Isle of Palms City Council approved fewer than half of the proposed amendments to the IOP Marina leases and sent the documents back to the company that hopes to eventually operate the marina. The council also met behind closed doors during its regularly scheduled July 26 meeting but took no action when it returned to open session. During that meeting, several local residents – including former councilman Randy Bell – spoke out against the town’s plans to allow current marina operator Brian Berrigan to transfer his leases to Mike Shuler, manager and principal investor of 32 North.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
The Post and Courier

Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins

SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New volunteer fire station to cut down insurance costs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new fire station in Dorchester County. Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area. The Sandridge Fire Station is a...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

