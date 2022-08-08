Read full article on original website
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real
The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
The Post and Courier
Broad Street and Beyond Charleston’s Historic Nexus of Power
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Evening Post Books has released the book Broad Street and Beyond: Charleston’s Historic Nexus of Power. This book is a delightful collection of factual stories celebrating Charleston’s unique history and culture. Broad Street was and is Charleston's most prestigious thoroughfare, the heart of the city since the 1670s. Originally intended to be the site of handsome public buildings, mercantile operations, and impressive residences, it has fulfilled that august destiny.
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
live5news.com
Shem Creek restaurants say they will follow noise ordinance
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says their noise data shows restaurants in Shem Creek receive the most amount of noise complaints. Restaurants like The Shelter, Saltwater Cowboys and Red’s were on the list of noise complaints from the department. Meanwhile, the city’s council approved...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
The Post and Courier
Charleston County drops plan for property tax referendum to fund housing efforts
Charleston County Council has walked away from a planned November affordable housing referendum, partly because the county hasn't developed specific plans for using the potential tax money. A similar ballot question calling for a modest property tax increase to fund housing efforts failed by a narrow margin — 50.88 percent...
live5news.com
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
The Post and Courier
Charleston wants to give last call to some late-night bar offenders
Charleston regulations for bars and nightclubs may soon get streamlined in some ways and stricter in others. City officials are considering revisions to the Late Night Establishment Ordinance, which mandates certain safety requirements for any businesses that sell alcohol after midnight. The city established the permit program in 2013 and began requiring that all businesses submit safety plans to the city to receive a permit to sell alcohol after midnight. Now the city wants those businesses to renew the permit annually.
The Post and Courier
Town awarded trail grant for Mount Pleasant Way segment
Get your sneakers on, Mount Pleasant. The Town was awarded a $100,000 grant for the Hamlin Trail project, a multi-use path for non-motorized vehicles along Rifle Range Road. The Hamlin Trail project received the maximum grant amount of $100,000 from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Hamlin Trail is one of eleven projects in the state chosen to receive funding from the federal Recreational Trails Program.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: The fundamental change we need for Charleston County schools
The Charleston County School District has a complicated history and a reputation for not meeting the needs of all students. The test scores of black and Latinx students, multilingual learners and those living in poverty have either declined or remained at the same level of achievement for decades. The governing...
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Marina Leases Left Unsigned As Discussions Linger
After nearly four hours in executive session on Aug. 2, members of the Isle of Palms City Council approved fewer than half of the proposed amendments to the IOP Marina leases and sent the documents back to the company that hopes to eventually operate the marina. The council also met behind closed doors during its regularly scheduled July 26 meeting but took no action when it returned to open session. During that meeting, several local residents – including former councilman Randy Bell – spoke out against the town’s plans to allow current marina operator Brian Berrigan to transfer his leases to Mike Shuler, manager and principal investor of 32 North.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
live5news.com
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston councilman’s traffic stop stirs anger, support
North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward represents my district, a diverse community of residents. I am ashamed and embarrassed for his recent actions. He should be ashamed for the manner in which he conducted himself and treated local law enforcement officers during a routine traffic stop July 24. The stop...
live5news.com
New volunteer fire station to cut down insurance costs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new fire station in Dorchester County. Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area. The Sandridge Fire Station is a...
counton2.com
Community back-to-school event planned for Aug 13 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community back-to-school event will be held Saturday in North Charleston. Organizers say 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies, 200 new sneakers, and 200 new school uniforms will be given away to local children in low-income communities. Those who attend can also seek free...
Central Ave. in Summerville down to one lane as crews repair leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders issued a traffic advisory regarding Central Avenue through Wednesday evening. Central Avenue will be down to only one lane from W. Carolina Avenue to Dan Miler Lane through Wednesday evening while Summerville CPW works on a leak at the intersection of Dan Miler Ln. and Central Ave. Summerville’s […]
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
