Luka Doncic's Mavs Land Mike Conley in Proposed Trade

By Grant Afseth
 2 days ago

One hypothetical trade scenario involves the Dallas Mavericks receiving Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks have already had an eventful offseason following their Western Conference Finals run. Jalen Brunson decided to depart in free agency to sign with the New York Knicks, and they added Christian Wood and JaVale McGee to bolster their frontcourt.

With the Mavericks not making a move to directly replace Brunson with experienced talent, there may be work still left for them to do. Pursuing a potential trade for a talent like to add more backcourt help could be a logical move. Despite it being late in the offseason, there should be other options.

Perhaps the top teams for contenders to watch for trades to acquire veteran help is the Utah Jazz , who could end up moving on from Donovan Mitchell . If that was to occur, players like Mike Conley , Bojan Bogdanovic , and Jordan Clarkson among others could be of intrigue to trade suitors.

For the Mavericks, Conley could be an intriguing option to pursue. He is is coming off a season averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. He struggled in the playoffs, but could benefit playing alongside Luka Doncic .

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network crafted a few hypothetical deals based on the latest trade rumors . Included was a scenario to send Mike Conley to the Mavericks. In exchange for the veteran guard, the Jazz would receive Davis Bertans, Josh Green , and a 2025 first-round pick.

Utah Jazz Receive: F Davis Bertans, G/F Josh Green, 2025 First-Round Pick (DAL)

Dallas Mavericks Receive: G Mike Conley

For the Mavericks, moving on from Bertans' contract and acquiring Conley is an intriguing outcome for the cost of Green and a future first-round pick. There would be risk involved by parting with Green and a future asset for a 35-year-old guard, but there's a case to be made.

One of the intriguing benefits of adding Conley is his efficient ability to convert on off the dribble jumpers and catch-and-shoot attempts. His output of 1.175 points per possession (PPP) on off the dribble jumpers during the regular season was the most efficient of all 54 players who recorded at least 250 attempts.

Brunson provided the Mavericks with significant value due to his highly efficient ability to attack off the catch. His output of 1.273 PPP on these particular shots ranked 14th among all 220 players who recorded at least 100 attempts last season.

Conley is signed for $22.68 million for the 2022-23 season, but his contract only runs through 2023-24. His final-year $24.36 million salary is only guaranteed for $14.32 million, which would make it easier to move on from him his deal if needed in the future.

The Mavericks could be patient with Jaden Hardy's development while also maintaining immediate backcourt help for Doncic. The cohesive nature of Conley's skill-set projects as being an intriguing match in similar ways as Brunson proved to be last season.

