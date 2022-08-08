Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
JCPS students begin school year with smiles, excitement and some changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students throughout the community began their school year Wednesday. "Seems to be a lot of excitement to be back in school with the kids. So a lot of energy and I think that's awesome," JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said Wednesday morning.
WLKY.com
Oldham County Schools welcome back students for 2022-2023 school year
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County schools welcomed students back to the classroom on Wednesday. "My message to students is welcome back, we have missed you and we're glad you're here," said Beth Wallingford, the principal at Crestwood Elementary. On Wednesday morning, students were greeted with smiles and high fives...
Wave 3
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
wdrb.com
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Teachers prepare for start of the school year at Watson Lane Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers at Watson Lane Elementary School have been setting up their classrooms. They’re preparing for a much different school year than they originally expected. “It's been very hectic, a lot of chaos, but it's been organized chaos,” teacher Justin Young said. “The main thing is...
WLKY.com
JCPS partners with Teach Kentucky in an effort to address district's teacher shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has announced a partnership with local nonprofit Teach Kentucky in an effort to address the district's ongoing teacher shortage. Teach Kentucky recruits qualified and diverse teachers who would not come to Louisville otherwise. "Teach Kentucky is razor-focused on recruiting in essential content...
Wave 3
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
WLKY.com
Bowen Elementary rolls out red carpet to welcome students on first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bowen Elementary School rolled out the red carpet for students as they welcomed them Wednesday for the first day of school. About 700 students attend the school on Roosevelt Avenue. Teachers were standing by on both sides of the building greeting car and bus riders, helping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
Some JCPS students given free haircuts, backpacks before heading back to class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools students are starting the new school year with a fresh haircut. It's all thanks to a partnership with local barbers. One of the students said a fresh cut helps him get even more excited to go back to class. "Nobody even...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County Public Schools prepare for first day, address ongoing challenges
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Consistency is key as Bullitt County Public Schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom amid ongoing challenges. “We hope this year is really gonna be about re-establishing routines," said Superintendent, Jesse Bacon. "I’m hesitant to say back to normal because I hope we don’t go back to the way things were pre-COVID. We’ve learned some things."
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school
Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms. “We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers,” BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. “… I would love to have six or eight tomorrow ready to go.”
WLKY.com
COVID-19 remains top priority as several districts prepare to open doors to students for a new year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As school districts prepare to welcome students back for the start of a new year, safety and health remain at the top of the priority list. "When we are in the red, that means all JCPS facilities and events are masked as we are right now," JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said.
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown High School awarded grant to expand agriculture program
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — John Hardin High School integrated hydroponic technology into its agriculture program almost four years ago. On Tuesday, the school was awarded a grant to expand the program, thanks to its success. The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the high school a $48,071 grant, which...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
WLKY.com
'Beyond Van Gogh' collecting art supplies for JCPS teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now until Sept. 3, you can donate art supplies at the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit in Louisville and get a free ticket. The exhibit is hosting an art supply drive to support local educators who are impacting the lives of future artists. Those who bring in new art supplies will receive a complimentary ticket with a paid admission.
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Comments / 0