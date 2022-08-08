ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Oldham County Schools welcome back students for 2022-2023 school year

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County schools welcomed students back to the classroom on Wednesday. "My message to students is welcome back, we have missed you and we're glad you're here," said Beth Wallingford, the principal at Crestwood Elementary. On Wednesday morning, students were greeted with smiles and high fives...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bullitt County Public Schools prepare for first day, address ongoing challenges

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Consistency is key as Bullitt County Public Schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom amid ongoing challenges. “We hope this year is really gonna be about re-establishing routines," said Superintendent, Jesse Bacon. "I’m hesitant to say back to normal because I hope we don’t go back to the way things were pre-COVID. We’ve learned some things."
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school

Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms. “We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers,” BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. “… I would love to have six or eight tomorrow ready to go.”
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown High School awarded grant to expand agriculture program

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — John Hardin High School integrated hydroponic technology into its agriculture program almost four years ago. On Tuesday, the school was awarded a grant to expand the program, thanks to its success. The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the high school a $48,071 grant, which...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Beyond Van Gogh' collecting art supplies for JCPS teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now until Sept. 3, you can donate art supplies at the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit in Louisville and get a free ticket. The exhibit is hosting an art supply drive to support local educators who are impacting the lives of future artists. Those who bring in new art supplies will receive a complimentary ticket with a paid admission.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY

