ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

Gasoline prices continue to fall in a handful of states to $2.99 a gallon, marking the 50th consecutive day of declines and giving consumers a reprieve as high inflation rates have walloped their budgets. Gas stations in Oklahoma and Kansas are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.99 as of Aug. 4,...
INDIANA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Texas Traffic
AOL Corp

U.S. gas prices fall below $4 for the first time in months

The average price of gas in the United States fell below $4 per gallon Thursday for the first time in months, according to the AAA, offering some respite to drivers. At $3.99, the price is the lowest it’s been since early March. Gasoline prices surged to a record high...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Automobile#Aaa
CBS New York

Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March

Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Gas prices drop under $4 a gallon

Early this morning, AAA posted the national average price of a gallon of regular gas at $3.990, dropping under the psychological barrier of $4. Why it matters: The falling gas price is a huge relief for consumers — and for Democrats, since Republicans plan to hammer rising prices in midterm campaigns.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
money.com

Gas Prices Dropped Back Below $4 Faster Than Expected

There’s more good news for drivers who are eager to save money on gas. On average, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has dropped to $3.99, according to the price-tracking app GasBuddy. Gas prices crossed back below the $4 threshold just a couple months after peaking at more than $5 per gallon earlier this summer.
TRAFFIC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona

For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are  at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices.  ...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy