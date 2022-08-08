Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted 28-year-old Elizabeth Clarice Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement. The affidavit said Harrison’s husband called the police on Wednesday concerned because she did not return home...
KXII.com
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
KTEN.com
Sherman court considers fatal stabbing case
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A Sherman man accused of killing his friend is on trial this week in 15th State District Court. Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera was charged with murder in the death of Juan Urrutia on October 25, 2020. Urrutia's wife took the stand Tuesday to describe the events...
KXII.com
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
KXII.com
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
KXII.com
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
KTEN.com
A busy weekend for Love County firefighters
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Fire broke out at the Red River Wildlife Management Area on Saturday. Since the blaze wasn't accessible by road, Fire Department Love County the department used its bulldozer to plow through trees, creating a path for the first responders. Some firefighters spent 12 hours...
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County. The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston. Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to...
KXII.com
Every Texoma county is under a burn ban
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As dry conditions continue across our region, fire officials continue to urge folks to avoid burning of any kind. In fact, every county in the News 12 viewing area is under a burn ban. Under a burn ban, all outdoor burning is banned with few exceptions...
KXII.com
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley police say eleven dogs dead and several other animals rescued from property
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say a group of people claiming to be dog trainers allowed eleven dogs to die after officers say they were locked in a shed in the heat without enough water. Some of these dogs belonged to a rescue out of Fort...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
KXII.com
School days, school zone fines resume this week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Some students heading back to school this week. It might be a good idea to check when school resumes in your area so you can use extra caution in school zones. Police share some valuable reminders for both students and drivers. Flashing school zone lights and...
