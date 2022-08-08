ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barcelona Are Working To Find A Way To Sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are at the moment trying to figure out a way to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer. Barca have major interest in Silva, and are adamant they can bring him to the club. At the moment, they are trying to figure out how they can pull the deal off.

Barcelona are currently working to find a way to sign Bernardo Silva this summer from Manchester City.

Manchester City have reportedly given the green light for the deal to go ahead.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Barcelona are currently working for a way to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. Bernardo is awaiting the proposal from Barcelona, and according to Gerard Romero has already began looking for a house in the city.

Barca are waiting to see what happens with Frenkie De Jong, but are working out how they can make a deal happen should the Dutch midfielder move on.

The Catalan club are confident De Jong will either leave the club or reduce his salary. Gerard Pique is the first Barcelona player who has agreed to reduce his salary for next season.

Barcelona really want the deal to happen and are ready to try everything to sign Bernardo. Manchester City have been informed to expect a bid for the player, and have reportedly given the green light for the deal to go ahead.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days regarding Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong.

Bernardo Silva
Yardbarker

Manchester City close to deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko replacement

Manchester City are often consistent in doing their business early on in the transfer window, as was the case with this summer’s major investments Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland. Yet after the first weekend of the Premier League season, Pep Guardiola is still waiting on a replacement for the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Yardbarker

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour. Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.
