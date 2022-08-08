Read full article on original website
ACLU says school district should update decades-old policy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina says it’s time for the Greenville County School District to take a look at a decades-old policy. The district is currently looking for new members to sit on the district’s three material review committees. When someone...
books in libraries
Fox Carolina's Jarvis Robertson explains the Virtual Learning program that many students have signed up for in the Greenville County School District. Debbie Leverette from Debbie's Got The Tea explains the many benefits of Herbal Tea. It can help with hydration, reduce inflammation and anxiety.
Wofford College looks at relationship between blight and poverty
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors. A new partnership will help...
Greenville County Schools still looking to hire bus drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools (GCS) goes back to school in a week and bus drivers have started to prepare their routes, however, the district says it is still in need of more drivers. Drivers already hired are spending the week practicing their routes and going through...
Mauldin Makers Market celebrates local artisans
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate market gives artisans the chance to share their talents with the community. Mauldin Makers Market hosted its August event on Tuesday. Neighbors came out to see items made by local creators, artists, and handmade businesses. “It is all local people and everything is...
Back to school driving reminders
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Spartanburg City Council voted on Monday night to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles for two more years.
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location. The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station. The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers...
‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church. Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.
Simpsonville veteran with multiple sclerosis needs wheelchair-accessible van
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville Air Force veteran battling primary progressive multiple sclerosis needs help getting a wheelchair-accessible van. At 35 years old, Tony Childress has gone from being active to wheelchair-bound due to the progression of the disease. He was diagnosed with MS five years ago. “It...
Where is Michael Thrasher?
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
Neglected cemetery inspires descendant to restore similar sites
Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For decades, the Gaines-Clardy Family Cemetery went unnoticed beneath overgrown brush, tree debris and garbage in a densely wooded site off State Road S-30-6. Motivated to explore his family tree and guided, in part, by information from the Find A Grave website, Greg Gaines...
District 356 set to open in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville’s newest entertainment area is preparing to open. What used to be a street next to Fluor Field on the West End has become transformed into District 356. It was brought together through a partnership between the Greenville Drive and the city of...
Bridge repairs on Swamp Rabbit Trail
A state senator is threatening to defund libraries after finding books with "inappropriate content" in the children's sections.
Morgan Square in Spartanburg to stay closed to vehicles for 2 more years
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City Council voted on Monday night to keep Morgan Square closed to vehicles for two more years. In July 2022, the council voted to form a committee to study this area and determine what is best to help it succeed. During Monday night’s meeting,...
Major portion of Swamp Rabbit trail closed for repairs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Portions of a major trail for biking and walking in Greenville will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to the City of Greenville. City officials said over the next four weeks, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be repairing the Academy Street bridge...
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars.
‘I didn’t think we were gonna make it:’ High rent costs fuel Upstate housing crisis
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - $19 per hour, that’s how much renters need to make in South Carolina to afford a two-bedroom home. This means someone making the minimum wage would need to work 91 hours a week. These statistics come from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition’s newest “Out...
Deputies find autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
Police, troopers issue back to school reminders to drivers
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville Police Department want to remind drivers of safety precautions as school buses are back on the road again for the new year. Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, stay off their phones, check...
