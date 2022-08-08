ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy