Read full article on original website
Related
Zurich reports consensus-beating 25% jump in H1 operating profit
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Zurich (ZURN.S) reported a better-than-expected 25% rise in operating profit to $3.39 billion in the first half on Thursday, with both its property and casualty and its life businesses outperforming.
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
Thyssenkrupp's Q3 operating profit nearly triples on steel price rebound
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates.
Comments / 0