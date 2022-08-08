ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound Highway 99 traffic blocked due to rollover crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:25 P.M. UPDATE A two-car crash shut down Highway 99 in both directions Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol tells Action News Now that the crash was caused by the driver of a white SUV who was turning left off of Meridian Road onto Highway 99, pulling directly into the path of a car that was heading northbound on Highway 99.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car crash on I-5 sends one driver to Enloe, dog cared for by Willows FD

WILLOWS, Calif. - A crash on Interstate-5 resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, the Willows Fire Department said. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Interstate-5, north of County Road 57, when one vehicle with two passengers collided with another vehicle with one passenger and their dog, says Willows FD.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Glenn County, CA
Crime & Safety
Glenn County, CA
Accidents
County
Glenn County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]

Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
RED BLUFF, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville.   Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rollover Accident
actionnewsnow.com

Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville

UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters break up argument at early morning fire in Chico neighborhood

CHICO, Calif - It was close call in a Chico neighborhood where a fence caught fire between two homes early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Downing Avenue, near East 1st Avenue. Fire Captain Jeff Brunson said when fire crews arrived, they found the homeowner putting out the flames and arguing with a young man.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mendofever.com

Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP

This is a press release from the CHP. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in the area of US 101 and West Rd. The victim’s Ford Expedition was struck by gunfire and disabled. The victim was not injured and reported that 3 subjects ran from his vehicle after the shooting.
WILLITS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down attic fire in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 8:39 p.m. UPDATE - Chico Fire Department confirms that Filbert Ave. has been reopened. 4:27 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have knocked down the attic fire in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at 970 Filbert Ave. before 3:15 p.m. Just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters said the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested for battery on a Peace Officer

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to battery on a Peace Officer resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday evening, says Chico Police Department. At 6:15 p.m., the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a call at a retail store in the 2500 block of Notre...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy