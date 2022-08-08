Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers] Major Injury Head-on Collision on Highway 101 Near Cooks Valley
This post contains of video of the accident that may be disturbing to some viewers. A head-on collision just occurred around 3:15 p.m. on August 9th just north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line near the Patriot gas station in Cooks Valley. The accident involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup and...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound Highway 99 traffic blocked due to rollover crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:25 P.M. UPDATE A two-car crash shut down Highway 99 in both directions Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol tells Action News Now that the crash was caused by the driver of a white SUV who was turning left off of Meridian Road onto Highway 99, pulling directly into the path of a car that was heading northbound on Highway 99.
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash on I-5 sends one driver to Enloe, dog cared for by Willows FD
WILLOWS, Calif. - A crash on Interstate-5 resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, the Willows Fire Department said. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Interstate-5, north of County Road 57, when one vehicle with two passengers collided with another vehicle with one passenger and their dog, says Willows FD.
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
mendofever.com
Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
kymkemp.com
Driver of the Vehicle That Struck Woman With Her Infant in a Stroller Was Allegedly DUI
A Lake County man is behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning. Officers booked him for felony driving under the influence which caused bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department...
actionnewsnow.com
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters break up argument at early morning fire in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif - It was close call in a Chico neighborhood where a fence caught fire between two homes early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Downing Avenue, near East 1st Avenue. Fire Captain Jeff Brunson said when fire crews arrived, they found the homeowner putting out the flames and arguing with a young man.
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville woman charged in crash that sent boy to hospital to go to trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital in March was in court again on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Banessa Santana admitted there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. At the end of April, she...
krcrtv.com
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
kymkemp.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
This is a press release from the CHP. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in the area of US 101 and West Rd. The victim’s Ford Expedition was struck by gunfire and disabled. The victim was not injured and reported that 3 subjects ran from his vehicle after the shooting.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down attic fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 8:39 p.m. UPDATE - Chico Fire Department confirms that Filbert Ave. has been reopened. 4:27 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have knocked down the attic fire in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at 970 Filbert Ave. before 3:15 p.m. Just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters said the...
krcrtv.com
Boyfriend arrested after woman's purse stolen with approximately $60,000 inside
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), an arrest was made Monday stemming from April when a woman was assaulted and her purse containing $60,000 worth of cash and debit cards inside was stolen. According to CPD, a woman was shopping with her boyfriend at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for battery on a Peace Officer
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to battery on a Peace Officer resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday evening, says Chico Police Department. At 6:15 p.m., the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a call at a retail store in the 2500 block of Notre...
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man Refuses to Attend Arraignment to be Charged for Murder of One-Year-Old Infant
Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, the man suspected of abandoning a toddler and an infant along a Ukiah railroad track leading to the death of a one-year-old, has been formally charged with felony murder in the second degree. Yesterday, Steele was ordered to stand in front of Mendocino County...
