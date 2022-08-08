ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris says Barney's evolution in 'How I Met Your Mother' mostly happened because he had 'a talent crush' on costar Cobie Smulders

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqWk5_0h9coJxT00
Cobie Smulders as Robin and Neil Patrick Harris as Barney in season six of "How I Met Your Mother."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

  • Neil Patrick Harris spoke to GQ about playing Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother."
  • Harris said Barney's evolution was "mostly" due to his real-life "talent crush" on Cobie Smulders.
  • "I started flirting with her as much as I could on camera," he said.

Neil Patrick Harris said that his real-life adoration for " How I Met Your Mother " costar Cobie Smulders contributed to his character Barney Stinson's storyline in the hit sitcom.

"I think Barney's evolution mostly came about from my falling in love with Cobie Smulders," Harris said while discussing his career in a new video for GQ .

Harris told the publication that he didn't fit into the initial description of the character and he was skeptical of "HIMYM" because of the "terrible" title.

"Who names a show, 'How I Met Your Mother?' There's not even any rhyming to it," he said. "Like, a bunch of basic words put together as a sentence. It's not a title, but I digress."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdMqn_0h9coJxT00
From left: Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, and Cobie Smulders sitting at a table in season eight, episode four of "How I Met Your Mother."

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

The series — costarring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan — ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014. Harris portrayed Barney, a womanizer with a penchant for wearing suits at all times.

Over the course of the show, architect Ted Mosby (Radnor) told two children how he met their mother, through a series of long-winded stories about his life as a single, optimistic guy living in NYC with his friends.

"HIMYM" also featured plenty of celebrity cameos , from Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears to Harris' real-life husband, David Burtka.

The series premiere established that Smulders' character, a TV journalist named Robin Scherbatsky, wasn't the titular mother, despite her and Ted's flirtations in the episode. Instead, she was referred to as "aunt Robin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vwg6p_0h9coJxT00
Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, and Cobie Smulders in the series premiere of "How I Met Your Mother."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Harris told GQ that he used that to his advantage as the show continued.

"I was like, wait a second. She's so talented and hot and funny and Canadian already," he said of Smulders. "That's four stars. She's just amazing. So I started flirting with her as much as I could on camera and that Barney could do all of that."

"I kind of like had a talent crush on Cobie Smulders," Harris added.

As "HIMYM" progressed, Barney slowly shed his playboy persona and developed romantic feelings for Robin.

"They sort of saw our chemistry change," Harris said. "And then that shifted Barney into being more single-minded and really honoring the notion of changing who he is and changing his ways as much as he was able."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgiJ4_0h9coJxT00
Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders in season eight of "How I Met Your Mother."

Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images

Barney proposed to Robin in season eight and they got married in season nine.

But part one of the series finale revealed that Barney and Robin got divorced after three years of marriage. At the end of the finale, Robin ended up with Ted.

"I meet a lot of straight frat kinda guys at bars that are super stoked that I'm the guy who played Barney Stinson and some of them tell me that they're not gay, but that they would fool around with me," Harris told GQ. "That doesn't happen nearly enough, the follow through, do you know what I'm saying? But I'm flattered by the ida of it, by the notion of it."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Burtka
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Patrick Harris
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Robin
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Britney Spears
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#How I Met Your Mother#Cbs#Gq
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears She's Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn't Want to Look 'Distorted'

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards. Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success

Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

533K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy