Oscar Patterson plans for reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael.

Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders.

“I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said. “So it means a lot to the community, means a lot to me as a principal.”

Before the storm, Blue said Oscar Patterson was making great strides, improving from an “F” grade to a “C” grade school.

“It means a lot to the community because they’ve been fighting for this school to reopen,” Blue said. “It means to the other schools that they can relieve some of the pressure that’s been on them because they’ve been overcrowded. So some of those kids will be rezoned here.”

Students rezoned to the school will come from Cedar Grove, Merriam Cherry Street and Northside. Some students from Parker have been rezoned to Cedar Grove. Blue said the 50 staff members all have one goal in mind.

“To help kids that come from these type of backgrounds, low social, economical backgrounds know that if they believe in themselves, and we believe in them, we all can achieve,” Blue said. “We can achieve great things.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.