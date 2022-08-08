ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Oscar Patterson plans for reopening

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3kM0_0h9coFQZ00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael.

Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders.

Walsingham Academy adds 3rd grade

“I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue said. “So it means a lot to the community, means a lot to me as a principal.”

Before the storm, Blue said Oscar Patterson was making great strides, improving from an “F” grade to a “C” grade school.

“It means a lot to the community because they’ve been fighting for this school to reopen,” Blue said. “It means to the other schools that they can relieve some of the pressure that’s been on them because they’ve been overcrowded. So some of those kids will be rezoned here.”

Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law

Students rezoned to the school will come from Cedar Grove, Merriam Cherry Street and Northside. Some students from Parker have been rezoned to Cedar Grove. Blue said the 50 staff members all have one goal in mind.

“To help kids that come from these type of backgrounds, low social, economical backgrounds know that if they believe in themselves, and we believe in them, we all can achieve,” Blue said. “We can achieve great things.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

School began at Bay District Schools Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students throughout Bay County lined up waiting for school to begin on Wednesday morning. “I love that they’re very welcoming and everybody’s nice,” Hiland Park Fifth Grader Marissa Kehl said. School administrators said they have been preparing for weeks for the start of school. “We’ve been creating schedules, creating our […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Early voting begins in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early voting began Wednesday in Bay County for the August primary. Several races will be decided during the primary. Voters will choose between Frances Keys Gordon or Ann Leonard in the Bay County District 2 School board seat. They will also decide if Brian Clowdus or Griff Griffitts will be […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Back to school with Walton High

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start. “Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said. Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school. “We earn...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Panama City, FL
Sports
Panama City, FL
Education
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

BDS students recover 1,200 credits over the summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools students are recovering more credits than ever before. This summer more than 1,200 credits were recovered across the district.  Administrators said some of the students came into high school credit deficient. Others struggled to keep up with their coursework. Generally, Bay District Schools has several schools open […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City revamping St. Andrews marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are moving forward with plans to revamp the St. Andrews marina.  On Tuesday commissioners approved nearly $1 million to build wet slips and a boardwalk adjacent to the marina, which will go around Uncle Ernie’s. They’ll also be creating a green space on the “L Dock”.  City […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County sees banner year for economic growth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City and Bay County are open for business. The Bay County Economic Development Alliance updates a number of on-going projects during its monthly meeting. Panama City officials also gave an update on their projects. Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, is looking to the future for the development of […]
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsingham Academy#Charlotte#Nexstar Media Inc#Reserv
WJHG-TV

FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds. It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

MLK Rec Center demolished Monday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City will be welcoming a new state-of-the-art rec center in place of the old one. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center has been a staple in the Glenwood community since the 60s. Greg Dossie, came to the demolition...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Elevate Bay seeking to reach goal of 1,000 mentors for school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– School starts this week, and helping a child in need is now easier than ever. You simply have to donate your time. One local mentorship group is working to support teachers and students, but they need your help to do it. The Elevate Bay Mentorship Initiative, through Bay District Schools, pairs […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

State agencies compete in ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — From the lakes of Minnesota, to the hills of Tennessee, across the plains of Texas, yes even from sea to shining sea — state police agencies across America are asking for your vote … for the best-looking cop car. The Florida Highway Patrol and agencies in every state are taking […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

1st block of Harrison Ave finished, amidst community issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first block of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to East Beach Avenue is complete. It gives folks a taste of what’s to come for all of downtown and businesses on the block are happy this portion of the project is over. “I...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walsingham Academy adds 3rd grade

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — With school beginning Wednesday, Walsingham Academy is readying to add more students. This fall the second-year school will add third-grade classes.  It will now be Pre-K through third grade, after only going up to second grade last year.  After all classes were on the first floor last year, second-grade […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

DeFuniak Springs survey will determine future of project

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs mural that sparked controversy among residents is still unfinished. Council members paused the project after DeFuniak Springs residents expressed their opinions about the mural on Baldwin Avenue downtown. Once it was uncovered, hundreds of comments from Facebook users flooded in calling the mural “a waste of taxpayers’ […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Learning a Living: Chipola College classes start soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Enrollment and registration is underway for classes at Chipola College in Jackson County. Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, Darwin Gilmore, said there is still time to sign up for classes and their several workforce programs. Chipola College has 10 workforce programs focusing on welding, cosmetology, public service, and more. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools has more than 90 job openings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With schools beginning on Wednesday, Bay District Schools is still looking to fill more than 90 jobs. County schools have 46 support staff positions available. They’re also looking to find 47 new teachers. But the school system did fill more than 130 jobs in the past month after holding a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach Council considers smoking ban on beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach leaders have been tossing around the idea of banning smoking at the beaches. They recently received the power from the state to make this decision, and it sounds like they will do it soon. At Tuesday morning’s beach city council meeting, every member had a reason […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy