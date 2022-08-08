Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Mayor Hogsett puts forth plan for rising property taxes, some want more done
From 2017 to 2021, assessed values for homes in Marion County increased 35% leading to increased property taxes. Bethany Schultz, a realtor and multiple homeowner, has felt this first-hand.
WTHR
Company giving away $40K to help Latinos open or expand taco businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — Siete Foods, a Mexican-American food brand, is giving away $40,000 to help Latinos open or expand their own businesses. The money is available for taco trucks, taco shops, taco stands, or taquerias anywhere in the United States. Three businesses will be selected to receive part of the $40,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
readthereporter.com
Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods
There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
WTHI
American Senior Communities paying $5.5 million over allegations it defrauded Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS - American Senior Communities, L.L.C. has agreed to pay over $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to the Medicare program. The company has locations throughout Indiana, including facilities in Terre Haute, Clinton, and Washington. According to the United States...
WISH-TV
Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced. Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Scott Wyndham, superintendent of Avon Community School Corporation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Dr. Scott Wyndham is the superintendent of the Avon Community School Corporation. He became...
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hogsett pushes $150 property tax credit for most homeowners as part of 2023 fiscal plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to give homeowners a tax credit next year as Marion County residents are getting hit with high inflation and higher property taxes. The $27 million tax relief proposal is part of the proposed 2023 fiscal package Hogsett introduced to the City-County Council on Monday night. “While the city does […]
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
wfyi.org
These Black youth want to improve mental health in Indy. Here’s what they’re doing
A local faith group is helping Black Indianapolis youth learn about politics and empowerment. The eight young people in the first cohort of Faith in Indiana’s Black Youth Collective fellowship program are using the experience to advocate for more mental health awareness in the city. Georon Evans, 20, said...
Indiana senior care company agrees to $5.5 million payment to resolve Medicare fraud allegations
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, an Indiana nursing and long-term care services provider, agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to the Medicare program, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday. In 2017, a former employee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Group starts first Black equity theater in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of actors has started Indianapolis’ first Black equity theater. Naptown African American Theatre Collective seeks to provide equity and inclusion to Black artists and professionals, and create a safe space for them to work. The organization also hopes to be a national hub...
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy
Main entrance to the Eiteljorg Museum. | The canoe is the work “longtime friend” of the museum, Katrina Mitten, who is a beadwork artist.| Image credit: Eiteljorg Museum Facebook Page.
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
Comments / 1