FOX59

New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area

CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel details upcoming construction throughout Home Place neighborhoods

There are major improvements planned for the Home Place area of Carmel. These improvements involve storm water collection and mitigation, several roadway improvements, the creation of new roundabouts at major intersections, newly established pedestrian connectivity, landscaped medians, and other elements. 106th Street multi-use path. On or after Aug. 15, the...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced. Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city...
WESTFIELD, IN
Vanessa Summers
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Meet Dr. Scott Wyndham, superintendent of Avon Community School Corporation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Dr. Scott Wyndham is the superintendent of the Avon Community School Corporation. He became...
AVON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

