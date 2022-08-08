ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Historic Asheville Neighborhood Celebrates Community

The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival takes place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Asheville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m., progressing from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Alexander Drive to the park. The festival got its start in 2017 in the East End/Valley Street community, one of Asheville’s most historic neighborhoods. Like many events, it was canceled for the last two years because of COVID, but organizers are eager to welcome everyone to festivities this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Historic Asheville inn invites writers to interpret history

If walls could talk, The Gray Rock Inn in downtown Asheville would likely have some stories to tell. Constructed in 1911, the property has stood firm through several historic periods, including World War I, the Roaring ’20s, the Great Depression, World War II and urban renewal, which decimated many of Asheville’s Black neighborhoods.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Novant offer for Mission matched HCA bid, former top exec says

The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10

Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

$12.7M judgment issued against Anderson electrical company in failed merger

GREENVILLE — A merger gone bad resulted in a $12.7 million judgment against an Anderson-based company and its owners, one of the largest commercial judgments in South Carolina this year. Following a seven-day jury trial in a case that stretched back four years, Patriot Industrial, a Delaware limited liability...
GREENVILLE, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Sourwood Festival set for 44th year

Downtown Black Mountain will welcome tens of thousands of visitors, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, when the Sourwood Festival returns for its 44th year. The annual summer tradition, which features nearly 150 vendors, live music, pony...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

