Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Historic Asheville Neighborhood Celebrates Community
The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival takes place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Asheville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m., progressing from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Alexander Drive to the park. The festival got its start in 2017 in the East End/Valley Street community, one of Asheville’s most historic neighborhoods. Like many events, it was canceled for the last two years because of COVID, but organizers are eager to welcome everyone to festivities this year.
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoky Mountain News
Tribal Council approves $15 million more for golf course hotel project
The Cherokee Tribal Council voted 9-3 Aug. 4 to increase the $23.5 million budget for a new hotel on the Sequoyah National Golf Course to $39 million— despite a request from Secretary of Treasury Cory Blankenship that they table the vote for next month. “We need to look at...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Historic Asheville inn invites writers to interpret history
If walls could talk, The Gray Rock Inn in downtown Asheville would likely have some stories to tell. Constructed in 1911, the property has stood firm through several historic periods, including World War I, the Roaring ’20s, the Great Depression, World War II and urban renewal, which decimated many of Asheville’s Black neighborhoods.
my40.tv
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
Greenville installs lights to address goose poo problems
City of Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park. City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.
bpr.org
Novant offer for Mission matched HCA bid, former top exec says
The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
‘I didn’t think we were gonna make it:’ High rent costs fuel Upstate housing crisis
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - $19 per hour, that’s how much renters need to make in South Carolina to afford a two-bedroom home. This means someone making the minimum wage would need to work 91 hours a week. These statistics come from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition’s newest “Out...
thecharlottepost.com
Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10
Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
my40.tv
CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
Asheville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Asheville. The Pisgah High School football team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on August 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Pisgah High School football team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on August 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
my40.tv
Restaurant owner takes pride in prestigious wine award & the hard work leading to it
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local restaurant is one of 10 in Asheville to receive a prestigious wine award. Avenue M is typically packed with a waiting list but it’s when it’s empty, owner Ralph Lonow can really reflect on how much his restaurant has grown. “Sometimes...
The Post and Courier
$12.7M judgment issued against Anderson electrical company in failed merger
GREENVILLE — A merger gone bad resulted in a $12.7 million judgment against an Anderson-based company and its owners, one of the largest commercial judgments in South Carolina this year. Following a seven-day jury trial in a case that stretched back four years, Patriot Industrial, a Delaware limited liability...
thevalleyecho.com
Sourwood Festival set for 44th year
Downtown Black Mountain will welcome tens of thousands of visitors, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, when the Sourwood Festival returns for its 44th year. The annual summer tradition, which features nearly 150 vendors, live music, pony...
Comments / 1