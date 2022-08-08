Teen hurt in shootout near CTA Red Line station days after man killed on train, Chicago police say

A teen boy was shot and critically hurt near a CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened outside the 79th Street Red Line station in Chatham at about 4:15 p.m., police said. Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, fired shots at each other.

The teen was shot in the upper body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other person, who is male, fled the scene, police said. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

The CTA said Red Line trains are running, but are not stopping at 79th Street due to police activity.

Authorities have not provided additional information about the incident.