ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen hurt in shootout near CTA Red Line station days after man killed on train, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zwgY_0h9cnxmy00

A teen boy was shot and critically hurt near a CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened outside the 79th Street Red Line station in Chatham at about 4:15 p.m., police said. Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, fired shots at each other.

The teen was shot in the upper body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other person, who is male, fled the scene, police said. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

The CTA said Red Line trains are running, but are not stopping at 79th Street due to police activity.

Authorities have not provided additional information about the incident.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed while on a Red Line train at 79th Street, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Shooting#Cta#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy