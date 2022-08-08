Read full article on original website
‘Grease’ Cast: Where Are They Now? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and More
Grease is the word! When Grease hit theaters in June 1978, it was an instant hit — and its cast members became instant stars. Based on the 1971 musical of the same name, the film follows students at Rydell High School after they return from summer break in 1958. As memorably recapped in the song […]
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
'Grease' co-star Didi Conn shares how she'll remember the late Olivia Newton-John
Actress Didi Conn remembers her late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton-John on "Good Morning America."
John Travolta Just Reacted to Olivia Newton-John’s Death 44 Years After ‘Grease’—They’ll Be ‘Together Again’
Click here to read the full article. Danny and Sandy forever. John Travolta’s response to Olivia Newton-John’s death shows how he’ll always have love for his co-star. Travolta—who starred as Danny Zuko to Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson in 1978’s Grease—took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, to pay tribute to his late-costar after the news of her death at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits
Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
Olivia Newton-John dead at 73: From 'Grease' to 'Xanadu,' a timeline of the music icon's career highlights
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning singer who led a successful decades-long career, passed away on Monday at her southern California ranch at age 73. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram. "We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."
No ‘Grease’ Song Was More Iconically Olivia Newton-John Than ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’
Click here to read the full article. The Grease scene where Olivia Newton-John transforms into a cigarette-smoking, leather-clad badass and sings “You’re the One That I Want” is so iconic that it often overshadows the rest of her moments in the 1978 film. As new kid in town Sandy Olsson, Newton-John cheerleads, skips around the Rydell High campus with a carton of milk, and duets repeatedly with John Travolta’s Danny Zuko. But none of those highlights capture the pure, sweet, heartbroken essence of pop’s original Queen Olivia than the solo turn she takes at a Pink Ladies sleepover, where she...
Pop Music and 'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead at Age 73
Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical "Grease," died on Monday at age 73 at her home in Southern California. The...
Kylie Minogue Flatters Her Feet in Big-Toe Sandals With Breezy Resort-Chic Outfit in Croatia
Click here to read the full article. Kylie Minogue went for a coastal-chic aesthetic while on an outing today in Croatia. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer strolled through Rovinj wearing a sleek lightweight summer set. The ensemble featured a breezy long-sleeved shirt with folded cuffs, a button-up front and collarless neckline. The blouse pattern featured an orange brown base with black diamonds and prints diagonally across the set. Minogue also slipped into a pair of matching trousers with the same pattern. The pants had a wide leg that draped down to her feet, leaving just enough room to...
