Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished
DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 rescued from balcony as crews battle fire at Heatherwoods Apartments in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. – A firefighter and a tenant were transported to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation as crews battled an apartment fire in Inkster. The fire at the Heatherwoods Apartments broke out around 9 a.m. on Tuesday on the second floor and quickly spread through the entire building.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
fox2detroit.com
Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17. Webber is known to frequent the...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man drowns in Anchor Bay after jumping into water, officials say
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man who was on a boat with 17 family members and friends over the weekend drowned after he jumped into the water in Anchor Bay, officials said. Macomb County divers were called around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) to an area of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
Divers find body of Macomb man who jumped off boat for a swim in Anchor Bay
Authorities say alcohol and the poor weather conditions are both believed to be contributing factors in a drowning in Anchor Bay over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side
Two people are dead following a house fire in Detroit. According to police, the victims are a man and woman in their early to mid-60s.
2 Persons In Custody After A Rollover Crash On I-275 (Livonia, MI)
On Monday night, a police pursuit with a murder suspect ended in a fiery crash on I-275. The chase started near Fenkell and Beaverland, and the crash occurred near the 6-mile exit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
