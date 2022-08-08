NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville remains closed until further notice due to an ongoing manhunt for a murder suspect in that area. The closure happened on Aug. 2, 2022, after a reported sighting near the park of Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, who is wanted for first-degree murder and five other felonies in last month's shooting death and mutilation of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO