ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
ktvo.com
Northwest Missouri man injured in Tuesday night ATV crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northwest Missouri man was injured in a Tuesday night ATV crash in Shelby County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Old Highway 36 in Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, James Gordon, 43, of Albany, Mo., was driving east when he lost control of the ATV.
ktvo.com
2 Heartland fire departments come to the rescue of thousands of thirsty hogs
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two Heartland fire departments, one from northeast Missouri and the other from southeast Iowa, came to the rescue of some thirsty hogs on Wednesday. Capt. Laura Watson with Lancaster Fire and Rescue told KTVO her department and the Moulton, Iowa Fire Department teamed up to help fill a cistern at a hog facility north of Glenwood, Missouri.
kttn.com
Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022
Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service. Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from...
ktvo.com
Thousand Hills State Park set to reopen Friday morning
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville is set to reopen on at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Missouri State Parks made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The park has been closed since Aug. 2, 2022, after a reported sighting near the park of wanted...
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
One juvenile dead after crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- A male juvenile died as the result of a car accident Saturday south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree and flipping over before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
ktvo.com
Concessionaires at Thousand Hills State Park start GoFundMe for out-of-work employees
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville remains closed until further notice due to an ongoing manhunt for a murder suspect in that area. The closure happened on Aug. 2, 2022, after a reported sighting near the park of Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, who is wanted for first-degree murder and five other felonies in last month's shooting death and mutilation of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Officers find rifle believed to have been stolen by wanted Adair County murder suspect
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators searching for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville have located a rifle they believe the fugitive stole during a recent burglary. On Wednesday, Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that law enforcement received a tip Tuesday from an acquaintance of Jesse Rongey about where they might find a .270 rifle stolen recently from a cabin west of Kirksville.
ktvo.com
UPDATE: Missing Clarence woman found safe one-half mile from home
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed for KTVO that Nadean Elizabeth Wood, 92, of rural Clarence was found safe at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say she was located about a half-mile west of her house after she wandered off around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
ktvo.com
Missouri Gov. Parson visits Kirksville to see progress on Baltimore Street project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made his way to Kirksville Tuesday afternoon to get a look at the city's progress with the ongoing North Baltimore Street turn lane project. The governor is in the middle of touring rural infrastructure projects across the state. The addition of a...
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
ktvo.com
Dorothy Louise (Eaton) Young, 86, of Kirksville, MO., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Dorothy Louise (Eaton) Young, 86, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Tracy and Loretta Florance (Seward) Eaton, she was born May 1, 1936 in Callao, Missouri. On May 28, 1954 in Kirksville, Missouri, Dorothy was united in marriage to Ellis Wayne Young who preceded her in death on February 7, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Edward Eaton, two sisters, Ada Sue Mihelle, and Willa Dean Gaunt, as well as one great-granddaughter, Allie Rae Snider.
