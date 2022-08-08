Magee mayor arrested on domestic violence charge

MAGEE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Magee Mayor Dale Berry has been charged with domestic violence.

Investigators said his wife, Keilah, filed assault charges against her husband. Police Chief Shane Little said an affidavit was fled on a misdemeanor charge.

“There was an arrest on August 6. Deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at the residence inside the city limits. Officers spoke with the complainant, and the complainant signed an affidavit for simple assault domestic violence,” Little explained.

Berry was not home when officers initially arrived, but he later turned himself in. He is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

The municipal court judge recused himself in the case because of a conflict of interest, and a justice court judge was contacted to handle the case.

Berry will appear in court on October 6.

