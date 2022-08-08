ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?

Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare

Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
wmfe.org

Meet the young people behind Florida’s new renewable energy goals

MELBOURNE, Fla.—For most of his 15 years, Levi Draheim led a beachy life on a barrier island on Florida’s east coast, swimming, surfing and sailing in the near-shore waves. He dreamed of someday becoming a marine biologist. But Levi’s world is changing. Warming temperatures led to widespread...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

New Effort Underway to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Florida

A new effort is underway in Florida to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The amendment would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older and could also remove requirements that have made it expensive for smaller cannabis entrepreneurs to operate. Throwing their support behind...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Southwest Florida
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Back to school for Southwest Florida students

Teachers, students, parents—the day is here: Southwest Florida is headed back to school. With all the hustle and bustle of getting children to and from school, district administrators say they are making student safety a primary concern. “We’re doing a great job of making sure that anybody who tried...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Talk Media

Recreational Marijuana Initiative Launched in Florida

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida communities impacted by insurance crisis

MIAMI - Florida's insurance crisis continues as four companies have been downgraded and a fifth carrier going out of business, leaving homeowners scrambling."I were not in the peak of hurricane season so to know your about to be dumped is nerve-racking," said homeowner Ernesto Cortez, referring to his insurance carrier not only dropping him but going out of business.The move comes after multiple insurance companies in the state were downgraded, his carrier Weston, is among them and now they have become insolvent. "After the downgrade of the insurance companies, they didn't do the 17 they did 4 companies but out of...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
FLORIDA STATE
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints First Caribbean-American to Serve on the Florida Supreme Court

Judge Renatha Francis immigrated from Jamaica to Florida, where she began her legal career as a law clerk for Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. She was appointed to the Miami-Dade County Court in 2017 and later elevated to Miami-Dade’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court. Governor DeSantis laterally appointed Judge Frances to her previous appointment to the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Palm Beach County.
FLORIDA STATE
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy