Read full article on original website
Related
newstalkflorida.com
Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market
The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
A Campaign for Legalized Recreational Use of Marijuana in Florida Is Being Led by Trulieve and The Bellamy Brothers
A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana for recreational purposes. If approved the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.
Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare
Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
wmfe.org
Meet the young people behind Florida’s new renewable energy goals
MELBOURNE, Fla.—For most of his 15 years, Levi Draheim led a beachy life on a barrier island on Florida’s east coast, swimming, surfing and sailing in the near-shore waves. He dreamed of someday becoming a marine biologist. But Levi’s world is changing. Warming temperatures led to widespread...
NBC Miami
New Effort Underway to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Florida
A new effort is underway in Florida to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot. The amendment would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older and could also remove requirements that have made it expensive for smaller cannabis entrepreneurs to operate. Throwing their support behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
995qyk.com
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
WINKNEWS.com
Back to school for Southwest Florida students
Teachers, students, parents—the day is here: Southwest Florida is headed back to school. With all the hustle and bustle of getting children to and from school, district administrators say they are making student safety a primary concern. “We’re doing a great job of making sure that anybody who tried...
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida House Candidate Faces Accusations of Making Major Misrepresentations
In state House District 16, located in Northeast Florida, the Republican primary has taken a different turn. Issues have taken a backseat over accusations that Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes is misrepresenting parts of his biography.. Over the past two weeks,...
The Florida conservatives likely heading to Congress, thanks to DeSantis
This looming influx of new Republicans are coming courtesy of a new congressional map drawn up by DeSantis’ staff that dismantled a seat held by Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat.
floridapolitics.com
‘Charlie is the leader this moment calls for’: Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Governor
‘He'll do what's best for Floridians, not just the politics of the day.'. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s Mansion this year. At a 5 p.m. gathering at Gramps in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Levine...
Recreational Marijuana Initiative Launched in Florida
Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
South Florida communities impacted by insurance crisis
MIAMI - Florida's insurance crisis continues as four companies have been downgraded and a fifth carrier going out of business, leaving homeowners scrambling."I were not in the peak of hurricane season so to know your about to be dumped is nerve-racking," said homeowner Ernesto Cortez, referring to his insurance carrier not only dropping him but going out of business.The move comes after multiple insurance companies in the state were downgraded, his carrier Weston, is among them and now they have become insolvent. "After the downgrade of the insurance companies, they didn't do the 17 they did 4 companies but out of...
thegabber.com
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints First Caribbean-American to Serve on the Florida Supreme Court
Judge Renatha Francis immigrated from Jamaica to Florida, where she began her legal career as a law clerk for Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. She was appointed to the Miami-Dade County Court in 2017 and later elevated to Miami-Dade’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court. Governor DeSantis laterally appointed Judge Frances to her previous appointment to the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Palm Beach County.
fau.edu
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
Comments / 0