Southfield, MI

Comments / 9

 

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names

All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
#Distracted Driving#Automobile#Cyclist#Accidents Happen#Bicyclists#Traffic Accident#Fox
1470 WFNT

Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave

A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?

As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

