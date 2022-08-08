Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Fruit fiasco: Truck packed with cherries overturns on MI road
It wasn't just any kind of car crash that had part of M37 closed down for some of the day on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names
All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
fox2detroit.com
Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17. Webber is known to frequent the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Study finds 21% of Michigan’s adult population don’t want kids -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Study: Over one-fifth of Michigan adults don’t want kids. Traditional Western ideals often equate adulthood with parenthood, but a new study out of Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
fox2detroit.com
Girl hurt after northern Michigan man throws rock at truck driven by ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A rock thrown at a truck in northern Michigan bounced off the vehicle and hit a van, hurting a child, police said. Michigan State Police have now charged a Gaylord man with felonious assault and malicious destruction after the thrown rock led to a 7-year-old girl being injured from flying glass.
fox2detroit.com
Thousands without power in Royal Oak and Madison Heights after substation fire
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands of residents in southern Oakland County were left without power after a fire at an electrical substation Tuesday morning. More than 7,300 homes were without power in and around Royal Oak and Madison Heights, DTE's outage map showed Tuesday. According to the Facebook...
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
Michigan Family Disgusted After Finding Trash + Debris in Father’s Grave
A Detroit area family is grieving all over again after exhuming their father's remains and discovering that the cemetery dumped trash and debris in his casket. Terry Jowett says she first noticed that the ground near her father's gravesite looked like it had been dug up early last year. When she inquired about the displaced ground, she received a puzzling response from Resurrection Ceremony in Clinton Township.
fox2detroit.com
Sterling Heights divided on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights is the fourth-largest city in Michigan - and although marijuana is legal in the state, there are no places to buy it there. Yet. On Wednesday residents sounded off on whether the city would allow marijuana dispensaries to open for business. Many...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation of Dee Warner disappearance
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police will investigate the disappearance of Dee Warner, who was last seen in April 2021. MSP said the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office asked them to take paver the case. Warner was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township...
candgnews.com
Efforts underway to prevent invasive species from spreading in Oakland County waterways
The Clinton River Watershed Council partnered with the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department and the MSU Extension to host boat washes at the Orchard Lake launch July 28. The goal of the boat washes is to help raise awareness about the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species, which can spread via watercraft.
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Police seize guns from teens who attended massive rural Michigan party promoted on TikTok
WELLS TWP, MI — A party advertised on TikTok that drew as many as 1,000 people to rural Tuscola County has resulted in police seizing three handguns from three teen attendees. The party, dubbed “Project X 2.0,” took place Friday, Aug. 5, on property in the 200 block of...
