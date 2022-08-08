ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rutherford Source

WEATHER 8-10-11,2022: Storms Return, Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-110800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding. In addition, a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVQ

Flood risk through Wednesday

A Flood Watch has been issued for central and eastern Kentucky that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday evening. Scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not much rain is needed to cause high water issues thanks to how saturated the ground is from recent rainfall. A few showers and storms will continue during the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but most of the widespread activity will weaken once the sun sets.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

A few storms Monday ahead of mid-week heavy rain

More summertime pop-up showers and storms are on the way for your Monday. Not everyone will be seeing rain, but everyone will be feeling the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s and low 90s for some. Dewpoints will be high as well, making it feel hot and humid. Make sure you are staying hydrated if you are spending extended time outdoors. Any showers and storms that develop this afternoon will be isolated but will be slow moving. Once we lose daytime heating tonight, most activity will be clearing up.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WGAU

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WREG

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Truck fire closes I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A vehicle fire on I-75 southbound Wednesday closed all lanes approaching Dixie Highway in Kenton County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. All traffic was diverted onto the ramp to Dixie Highway. Multiple lanes were re-opened shortly after 5 p.m.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Distillers’ Association pledge to support flood recovery in Eastern Ky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (PRESS RELEASE/WTVQ) – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again, this time to support recovery and rebuilding efforts from the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit will feature an online auction of...
KENTUCKY STATE

