Alachua County, FL

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
OCALA, FL
Alachua County students head back to school

Alachua County, FL — Students across Alachua County headed back to school this Wednesday morning. "Today was pretty smooth. It was it felt smoother this year than it did last year. It was pretty quick drop off. It seemed well-organized. I was very comfortable. It was a good morning," Alachua County parent Amy Bickford said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville Set To Approve Contentious Zoning Reforms

As Katie Hyson reports for WUFT, the city commission of Gainesville, Florida approved proposed zoning changes that, if passed by a second vote, would replace ‘single-family zoning’ with ‘neighborhood residential’ zoning and allow for greater housing density in an effort to boost the city’s housing supply.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Anti-semitic fliers scattered in Alachua County

Fliers littered over Alachua County this weekend prompted a swift rebuke from City of Gainesville officials along with condemnation from the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. In an announcement on Sunday, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said called the fliers an attack on the local Jewish community. He urged residents...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
MICANOPY, FL

