Read full article on original website
Related
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
WCJB
Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course. They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions. The meeting...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County students head back to school
Alachua County, FL — Students across Alachua County headed back to school this Wednesday morning. "Today was pretty smooth. It was it felt smoother this year than it did last year. It was pretty quick drop off. It seemed well-organized. I was very comfortable. It was a good morning," Alachua County parent Amy Bickford said.
Independent Florida Alligator
City officials, GPD respond to white supremacist flyers in Gainesville neighborhoods
When Rodney Samuel and Linda Potter, an interracial couple in Sutters Landing, found a Ziploc bag with corn kernels and a slip of paper on their driveway Saturday, they didn’t think too much of it. Upon a closer look, Samuel and Potter were startled to realize the flyer on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
County Commissioners touch on new ordinance passed by City Commissioners
Alachua County Commissioners held an open board meeting today, Aug. 9th, and touched on exclusionary zoning. County Commissioners talked about the new changes the city voted on last week, including the elimination of single-family zoning. Commissioner pointed out that the new ordinance will allow all units to face a street.
wuft.org
Alachua County School Board elections: District 2 pits Mildred Russell against Diyonne McGraw
The race for the Alachua County Public Schools District 2 seat this year carries with it history from the last election cycle. This election includes former school board member Diyonne McGraw and current member Mildred Russell. McGraw was previously elected to the seat in 2020 and then removed by Gov....
PLANetizen
Gainesville Set To Approve Contentious Zoning Reforms
As Katie Hyson reports for WUFT, the city commission of Gainesville, Florida approved proposed zoning changes that, if passed by a second vote, would replace ‘single-family zoning’ with ‘neighborhood residential’ zoning and allow for greater housing density in an effort to boost the city’s housing supply.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -July Thomas is the one candidate who told TV20 so far that, politicians are not her cup of tea. Although, Thomas also mentioned that one of her top priorities is to reimagine city development. Thomas says changing the culture within city hall is just as important too....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Anti-semitic fliers scattered in Alachua County
Fliers littered over Alachua County this weekend prompted a swift rebuke from City of Gainesville officials along with condemnation from the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center. In an announcement on Sunday, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said called the fliers an attack on the local Jewish community. He urged residents...
WCJB
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday. This was approved by commissioners last Thursday. The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Business leaders pay for new K-9 deputy, Columbia County Senior Services holds fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff of Columbia County is thanking business leaders for helping the agency get a new K-9, and an organization is raising money to help people with dementia. New K-9 Deputy. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered to introduce the community to their new K-9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting starts next weekend in Alachua County but people gathered Sunday for Souls to the Polls. Hundreds met at the Hal Brady Rec complex in Alachua to meet candidates for office running in Alachua County races. Candidates for school board, state representative and county commission showed up.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County looking to fill teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school
With the first day of school kicking off tomorrow for Alachua County Public School (ACPS) students, the clock is ticking to fill dozens of positions. "We are in need of teachers," Alachua County School Board Member, Tina Certain said. Certain says county still needs to fill nearly fifty spots. "It's...
WCJB
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
mycbs4.com
Two GNV commissioners tell us why they voted for the elimination of exclusionary zoning
Just before midnight last night, City of Gainesville Commissioners approved zoning changes . Today, CBS4 News has been working to get Gainesville commissioners to explain their votes. A majority of commissioners voted to approve a series of proposals, that enable a two story apartment buildings with up to four apartment...
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office introduces firearm detection police canine
Marion County, FL — Marion County Schools will be safer this school year thanks to a four-legged addition to the Sheriff’s Office: Albi, a German short-haired pointer, joining the ranks of School Resource Officer (SRO) division. “The importance of this program is to do one thing that we...
WCJB
Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Rosemont, Sutters Landing, and Mile Run neighborhoods in Alachua County, anti-semitic letters were found in ziplock bags filled with corn and thrown in the yards of many residents. “I have no idea why this neighborhood was targeted Rosemont, Sutters Landing why the speech inside...
Comments / 0