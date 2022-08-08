Read full article on original website
Events
Island Time Book Club, “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Paradise Stroll featuring local art, music and food, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Mahjong Club – Experienced Players, Island Branch Library, 5701...
The Island’s most recognizable sign turns 21
HOLMES BEACH – Everyone sees the sign that says, “Welcome to Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island” as they cross the Anna Maria Island Bridge, but not everyone knows how the 21-year-old sign originated. Back in the 1980s, the original sign was donated to the community by...
Turtle Tips
During sea turtle season, May 1 – Oct. 31, follow these tips to help turtles:. Turn off lights visible from the beach and close blinds from sundown to sunrise; lights confuse nesting sea turtles and may cause them to go back to sea and drop their eggs in the water, where they won’t hatch. Light can also attract hatchlings away from the water.
Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
Manatee County anticipates water taxi service in 2023
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County hopes to have a water taxi service running to and from Anna Maria Island three days a week beginning in February. On Aug. 2, Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Elliott Falcione sent Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie an email update on the county’s efforts to secure a water taxi provider. Falcione’s email noted it was sent instead of an in-person update from Manatee County Public Works Director Chad Butzow and Falcione during the Bradenton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 4 meeting.
Rescued manatee calf, mom released
CORTEZ – When Gale Tedhams was visiting her mother at a Cortez Road condo last May, she immediately recognized the signs of a manatee calf in distress. “There was a mother and baby in the canal behind the (Mount Vernon) condo,” she said. “You could see boat strike injuries and the baby couldn’t dive to nurse.”
Thanks to the mayor
I want to strongly thank you and any other Holmes Beach commissioners who have stood against county plans to remove Australian pines and the sand and shell parking from Kingfish Boat Ramp. Please do not back down. It defies logic and all aesthetic considerations that anyone would destroy the perfect...
Modifications planned for Coquina, Cortez beach parking lots
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County has some modifications in mind for the Coquina Beach, Cortez Beach and Bayside Park parking lots. City and county officials discussed the plan recently when Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie, Police Chief John Cosby and Public Works Director Tom Woodard met with Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Deputy County Administrator Charlie Bishop, Public Works Director Chad Butzow and Parks and Natural Resources Grounds Operations Manager Carmine DeMilio.
Anna Maria plans to maintain 2.05 millage rate
ANNA MARIA – The city commission plans to maintain the current 2.05 millage rate for the ad valorem property taxes collected in the coming 2022-23 fiscal year. The current 2021-22 fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Mayor Dan Murphy and the city...
AME ready for first day of school
HOLMES BEACH – The first day of the school year at Anna Maria Elementary will have an added layer of excitement as it becomes the first home in the country to the Guy Harvey Academy of Arts and Science. “The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) has been creating a...
Trails, bridges, planned for FISH Preserve
CORTEZ – With a new round of imminent funding, long-awaited enhancements are coming to the 100-acre FISH Preserve in Cortez. After what Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage board members characterized as a long and tedious road, beginning with their purchase of the first parcel in 2000, they discussed a tentative timeline at an Aug. 1 meeting, with permitting for the Phase IV project anticipated in October or November, followed by a release of funds.
