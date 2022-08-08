During sea turtle season, May 1 – Oct. 31, follow these tips to help turtles:. Turn off lights visible from the beach and close blinds from sundown to sunrise; lights confuse nesting sea turtles and may cause them to go back to sea and drop their eggs in the water, where they won’t hatch. Light can also attract hatchlings away from the water.

